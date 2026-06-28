Amos Yee allegedly banned from Pink Dot 2026 and other LGBTQ+ spaces in S’pore

Amos Yee was allegedly turned away from Pink Dot on June 27 when he attempted to enter the event with his mother, Mary Toh.

In a video posted on his TikTok account @amosyeeishere, the convicted child sex offender and his mother can be seen standing in the vicinity of Hong Lim Park.

“I just got banned from Pink Dot SG,” Yee claimed.

He said that he was “excited” as he had never been to Pink Dot SG, the annual rally held at Hong Lim Park in support of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) community.

“I’m gay, I’m bisexual,” Yee announced, adding that his mother is not “the most pro-LGBT person”, but he had brought her along to the rally nonetheless.

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He alleged that he was “kicked out” due to the “organiser’s discretion”, with not much further explanation given.

His mother did not appear to be banned, but Yee said that she had decided against entering the premises since he could not.

In addition of Pink Dot SG, Yee also alleged in the same video that two other LGBTQ-friendly venues had banned him from their premises:

Free Community Church, a church that welcomes LGBTQ+ congregants Proud Spaces, an LGBTQ+ community centre in Alexandra

He alleged: “How heterosexual people are treating gay people, just unfair judgment and discrimination, is right now how gay people are treating me.”

Tried queuing, ultimately turned away

Speaking to Stomp over email, Yee said that he had reached Hong Lim Park at about 3.30pm.

“I was queuing up on the line for the event and two people who said they were part of Pink Dot said they voted on the decision ‘as a committee’ and said I was banned from the event,” he said.

He alleged that he was not given “definitive answers” about the other bans. “They just said something along the lines of ‘well you know who you are’ and ‘it made some people uncomfortable’,” he explained.

Yee’s video, which was also reposted on TikTok account @damnlouisa, has gained a range of reactions online.

The video on @damnlouisa has already amassed 146,400 views, 5,141 likes, and 5,067 shares.

Many cheered on the organisers of Pink Dot SG for making the “sensible and right move”.

“Well done Pink Dot,” wrote one commenter.

Others were more positive, pointing to Toh as a source of support for Yee and questioning Yee’s ban.

“He got extremely supportive mum🙏,” wrote one netizen.

“I don’t dislike him,” chimed another.

Stomp has reached out to Pink Dot, Free Community Church and Proud Spaces for comment.

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