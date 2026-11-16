Bianca’s experience on Singapore’s MRT system is the “complete opposite” of her experience with American subway systems, notably the one in New York.

American praises S’pore MRT’s cleanliness and efficiency, says it’s ‘complete opposite’ of US subway

An American woman has praised Singapore’s MRT system for its cleanliness, air-conditioning and convenience, saying it is a stark contrast to the subway experience back home.

Bianca, who is originally from North Carolina , USA, shared her thoughts in a TikTok video posted on her account @thegeekygastro in early November.

Her video, which has garnered about 78,900 views and 5,800 likes , features a timelapse of her walking through one-north MRT station while comparing Singapore’s public transport system with the New York City subway .

In the caption, she said she did not think many people realised how many "luxuries” came with a simple MRT ride, especially at busy stations .

“We do not have this back in most of the US,” she wrote, describing the subway experience in many American cities as hot, poorly ventilated, unsafe, smelly and dirty.

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She added that Singapore’s MRT is the “ complete opposite ”.

Bianca also highlighted the air-conditioning, clean stations, shops and restaurants near train platforms, and trains that arrive every few minutes.

Other features she appreciated included moving walkways at some stations, fast escalators and convenient connections to shopping malls.

She also showed how she managed to catch a train just as it arrived, without having to wait.

‘Easier for me to find my independence’

Speaking to Stomp on Nov 13 , Bianca said she had been living in Singapore for about two years after moving here with her husband, who is from New York.

She said one of the first things they did after arriving was to explore Singapore by MRT.

“ The first thing we did was go from our home, go on the MRT and just try and find new things ,” she said.

Bianca and her husband did not have much trouble navigating the Singapore MRT system when they first arrived here. PHOTOS: STOMP

Bianca found it easy to navigate the train system, adding that she did not experience much difficulty figuring out how to board trains or what to do once insid e.

She was also impressed by how commuters could easily see the upcoming stops displayed inside trains.

For Bianca, however, the MRT’s conveniences are more than just nice features — they make it easier for her to move around with her disabilities.

She suffers from nerve damage in her spine and a condition that makes her particularly intolerant of heat .

The availability of air-conditioning, escalators and other facilities makes it easier for her to travel independently and leave the house more often .

What could New York’s subway learn from Singapore?

When asked what New York’s subway system could learn from Singapore, Bianca highlighted three things: cleanliness, efficiency and safety .

She also said platform screen doors — which she described as “guardrails” — would prevent accidents from occurring at the platforms.

Bianca observed that she rarely saw police officers or security personnel around Singapore’s MRT stations, but felt that things were generally safe.

In contrast, she said travelling on the New York subway often left her feeling that she had to be constantly alert.

“In New York, you’re gonna have to be looking over your shoulder every single time ,” she explained.

Commenters celebrate the MRT

Her video also drew comments from users identifying themselves as Singaporeans, who said her observations had reminded them not to take everyday conveniences for granted.

One commenter wrote: “ Thanks for this perspective! Singaporeans can get nitpicky at times and lose sight of the privilege we have. ”

Another user recalled being put off the New York subway after taking it once.

“Took the NY subway ONCE and I refused to take it again for the next 5 days😂 I explored NYC by bus and walks after that. Traumatized. ”

Another commenter, who said they had returned from South Korea, wrote: “ I was commenting to my partner how the less mobile are really given dignity and independence in Singapore being able to travel on the MRT and public buses ever so easily.

“ Even in South Korea and Japan, it’s not so easy for them.”

Others pointed out that Singapore’s public transport system offered more than just clean and air-conditioned trains.

“ It’s not the shiny attractions that makes Singapore great. It’s these small conveniences that are integrated into planning that makes everyday a little nicer,” said one commenter.

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