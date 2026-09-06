Keith Sinclair, 29, who is from Albuquerque, New Mexico, says he has been rejected twice from entering Singapore with his Dodge Challenger.

American calls S’pore ‘most restrictive country on Earth’ after 2 failed attempts to enter with modified Dodge

An American overlanding enthusiast who has driven across 29 countries says Singapore has earned the title of the “most restrictive country on Earth” — at least when it comes to foreign cars.

Keith Sinclair, 29, from Albuquerque, New Mexico — a landlocked state in the US — shared a video on Instagram and TikTok on Sept 1.

In it, he explains why he has been unable to enter Singapore with his modified Dodge Challenger, an American muscle car.

The video has since gone viral, racking up more than 309,000 views and 11,900 likes on Instagram, as well as more than 222,000 views and 9,100 likes on TikTok.

Standing outside what appears to be the High Commission of Singapore in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sinclair says he had hoped Singapore would be the 30th country on his world expedition.

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However, his application to enter the Republic with his American-registered vehicle had already been rejected twice.

“Singapore has the title of most restrictive country on Earth... at least as it relates to foreign cars,” he said.

Told to remove modifications

Sinclair says Singapore is “notoriously restrictive” when it comes to camper vans.

While his Dodge Challenger does not resemble a typical camper van, he has made some modifications to the vehicle, including adding a cooking stove and a hammock.

According to Sinclair, he was initially told he could not enter Singapore unless he removed the modifications.

He says he complied, but was subsequently asked to clarify the purpose of the roof box on his car.

This puzzled him as Singapore residents had told him roof boxes were allowed here, and he says he had also seen local vehicles fitted with them.

He adds in the video that authorities also “made an issue” about a faucet installed at the back of his car.

Sinclair says he removed the faucet and explained that the roof box was intended for storage.

“We’re gonna see if the third time, they finally let me in,” he says towards the end of the video.

However, the caption of his Sept 1 post suggests that his latest attempt did not go as planned, and that he would share more about it soon.

“I will have to accept that Singapore won’t be possible with my overlanding Dodge Challenger,” he wrote. “I was there eight years ago, so I’ll live.”

Despite his disappointment, Sinclair says Singapore is only “one small country” in his journey around the world and that his bigger goal was “to unify”.

He ends the video by asking viewers whether they think Singapore is “actually more restrictive than North Korea” — or whether he is “a little crazy”.

‘Singapore is home’

The video drew mixed reactions, including comments from people identifying themselves as Singaporeans.

One joked that Singapore was “skippable” on Sinclair’s journey, although the commenter added that they wished they could see his Dodge Challenger in person.

Another said: “Sadly, our country isn’t a place for car enthusiasts,” referring to Singapore’s strict rules surrounding vehicle modifications.

Others defended Singapore’s restrictions.

“Many may think Singapore is restrictive, and boring, but I will still regard Singapore HOME as there is safety and harmony here,” one commenter wrote.

Another took issue with Sinclair’s comparison, saying: “Try driving into North Korea first before you make that claim on Singapore.”

Some also suggested alternatives, with one saying they would simply park the car in Johor Bahru, take a photograph and count Singapore off the checklist.

Another wrote: “If you organise a meet up in Johor Bahru, I’m sure many Singaporeans will be there to show our support. Don’t come here, but bring us to you.”

There were also supportive comments, including one from local magician Jeremy Tan, who wrote: “Here’s hoping you get approved! 🙌”

According to a Top Gear report from April 2025, Sinclair was then nearly halfway through his goal of circumnavigating the globe in his Dodge Challenger.

At the time, he had already travelled nearly 19,000 miles across 18 countries, including France, Russia and several countries in Central Asia, in the muscle car.

Stomp has reached out to Sinclair for comment.

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