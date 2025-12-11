American charged for kissing and touching sleeping girl's abdomen, looking into her trousers at Changi Airport

A 46-year-old American man was accused in court on Dec 11 of molesting a six-year-old girl sleeping on a bench at Changi Airport.

Jeffrey Alan Carreiro was charged with using criminal force to outrage the modesty of a child under 14 years old.

The alleged offence took place in the seating section outside of gate A11 and A12 of the Terminal 3 departure transit area on Dec 9.

Carreiro was accused of kissing and touching the child's abdomen, lifting her trousers' waistband and looking into her trousers at about 4.55pm.

When the mother woke up and noticed what the Carreiro was doing, she immediately confronted him, who walked away from the scene.

She called the police, who arrested the American within four hours of receiving the report.

For molesting a child below 14 years old, an offender can be jailed for up to five years, fined or caned, or receive any combination of these punishments.

Carreiro was remanded at Institute of Mental Health for medical examination.

His case will be mentioned again in court on Dec 23.

