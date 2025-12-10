US man allegedly molests six-year-old girl sleeping on bench at Changi Airport, her mum calls cops

A 46-year-old American man was arrested for outrage of modesty at Changi Airport on Dec 9.

He allegedly molested a six-year-old girl who was sleeping on a bench next to her mother in the departure transit area of Terminal 3 at about 4.55pm.

When the mum woke up and noticed what the man was doing, she immediately confronted the man, who walked away from the scene.

The mother called the police.

With the aid of footage from CCTV cameras, officers from the Airport Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him within four hours of receiving the report.

The man will be charged in court on Dec 11 with the offence of using criminal force to a person with intent to outrage modesty, which carries a punishment of up to five years imprisonment, a fine, caning or any combination of such punishments.

