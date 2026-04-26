The Reform Party made its call for donations via a Facebook post on April 25. PHOTO: THE REFORM PARTY/FACEBOOK, KENNETH JEYARETNAM/FACEBOOK

‘Like that also can?’: Reform Party slammed for asking supporters to donate and help keep bank account ‘active’

Opposition party The Reform Party (RP) has been criticised by social media users after it posted an open call for monetary contributions.

On the morning of April 26, the party posted a plea for donations via a Facebook post that was signed off by its treasurer.

“To maintain our bank account, we are required to keep a minimum balance. The bank also deducts monthly service charges from the account,” RP’s treasurer wrote.

The party added that it is seeking “$” to help cover the costs stated above. A DBS bank account number along with a picture of a PayNow QR code – assumed to be belonging to the party – were included in the post.

The post then thanked RP’s members and supporters for their “continued support and generosity”.

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Based on Stomp’s checks, DBS’ Corporate Multi-Currency Account requires a minimum average daily balance (MADM) of $10,000 for the monthly $40 fee to be waived. The MADM for personal banking accounts range from $0 to $5,000.

‘Why must we donate to you?’ ask netizens

The post, which has received 239 likes and 262 comments, attracted mostly negative sentiment.

One Facebook user asked, “If party members couldn’t even contribute to meet (the) minimum sum. Why would (the) public do so?” Others echoed his sentiment and asked for clarity on what the funds would be used for.

“Like that also can ah? I also want.. Kindly donate to me too if any kind soul out there,” remarked one commenter.

RP’s plea has also been shared on popular subreddit r/SingaporeRaw, where Redditors pointed out the “detrimental” optics.

Some also cheekily commented that the party needs to “reform” the way it manages its finances.

One Redditor wondered if the party’s Facebook account had been hacked.

RP was founded by the late J.B. Jeyaretnam in July 2008, shortly before his death in September that year. His son Kenneth Jeyaretnam, who is a hedge fund manager, took over the reins as secretary-general thereafter.

Its Facebook page indicates that the party’s slogan is “Build back fairer, better”.

Stomp has reached out to The Reform Party for comment.

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