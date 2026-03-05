In celebration of Chinese New Year, a zodiac forecast exhibition featuring standees was set up at Block 201E Tampines Street 23. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

All zodiac signs 'ready to have kids' in Tampines forecast, fengshui master says it's just a coincidence

A Chinese zodiac forecast exhibition in Tampines has drawn attention for recommending that people of every zodiac sign have children in the Year of the Horse.

In celebration of Chinese New Year, a zodiac forecast exhibition featuring standees was set up at Block 201E Tampines Street 23. Each standee listed predictions for a zodiac sign's career, health, love life, and family.

However, eagle-eyed residents noticed predictions such as "ready to have kids", "should have kids", and "auspicious signs of having a baby" were listed under the love and family luck forecasts of all 12 zodiacs.

When Shin Min Daily News visited the site, predictions encouraging child-rearing were found under every zodiac's forecast.

However, residents told Shin Min they did not notice the coincidence in predictions, saying they merely glanced at the standees when they passed by.

Forecasts not meant to spread festive cheer

Shen Zilong (transliterated from Chinese), who is in charge of the geomancy consultation centre that authored the forecasts, told Shin Min that the Year of the Horse corresponds to a year in the Chinese calendar that is governed by fire.

Thus, this year is also known as the Year of the Fire Horse.

Mr Shen clarified that the zodiac interpretation was not intended to align with any national policy but reflect a traditional wish for prosperity.

"A lively, vibrant household will attract fortune. We hope more families will flourish with offspring this year," he said in Chinese.

Fortune teller Xu Yiting (transliterated from Chinese) told Shin Min that zodiac signs cannot perfectly align in each aspect. Therefore, it is impossible to predict that every sign is "ready to have kids".

"Honestly, these zodiac fortune readings aren't meant to be taken too seriously. They carry well‑wishes for the new year and are intended to make readers smile and add festive cheer," she said.

Chen Junyan (transliterated from Chinese), the CEO of Way Fengshui Group, added that each fengshui master may have different methods for predicting each zodiac's fortunes. As such, there could be various responses as to whether certain zodiac signs should have children.

Singapore's fertility rate dropped to 0.87 in 2025

Singapore's resident total fertility rate (TFR) dropped to a new low of 0.87 in 2025, a decline from 0.97 in the previous year.

This has prompted calls from Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah to propose "a marriage and parenthood reset" in Parliament on Feb 26.

