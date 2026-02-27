There were about 27,500 resident births in 2025, the lowest number in Singapore’s recorded history. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: ISTOCKPHOTO

S'pore's fertility rate sinks to new low of 0.87, citizen population could shrink by early 2040s

Theresa Tan

The Straits Times

Feb 26, 2026

Singapore's resident total fertility rate (TFR) sank to a new low of 0.87 in 2025, according to preliminary figures, deepening concerns over how this trend and the rapidly ageing population will reshape society and the economy.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Feb 26 that with birth rates falling at an unprecedented pace, Singapore's citizen population may start to shrink by the early 2040s without new interventions.

DPM Gan, who spoke at the debate on the budget for the Prime Minister's Office, said the top priority will be to continue supporting Singaporeans in forming families.

But he also illustrated what it means for Singapore if the TFR, which refers to the average number of babies each woman would have during her reproductive years, remains at 0.87.

This would translate to just 44 children and 19 grandchildren for every 100 residents today, he said.

"Over time, it will be practically impossible to reverse the trend, because we will have fewer and fewer women who can bear children," he added.

DPM Gan stressed the need to therefore have a "carefully managed immigration flow to augment our low birth rate".

Depending on demographic trends, the Government expects to take in between 25,000 and 30,000 new citizens a year over the next five years, he said.

About 25,000 individuals became Singapore citizens in 2025. An average of 21,300 citizenships were granted yearly between 2020 and 2024, according to the Population In Brief 2025 report.

Similarly, the number of new permanent residents (PRs) is also expected to increase to about 40,000 a year over the next five years, DPM Gan said. In 2025, around 35,000 people became PRs.

DPM Gan said the Government will maintain a stable citizen core and continue to be selective about new immigrants. It will also manage the pace of immigration to ensure that the development of public infrastructure, such as housing and transport, keeps pace with population growth.

He reiterated that Singapore's total population will be significantly lower than 6.9 million by 2030 – even as the population is expected to grow. However, it is likely to grow at a slower rate than over the past five years.

The 6.9 million figure, first revealed in a Population White Paper released in 2013, drew widespread consternation over overcrowding, among other things. The Government has said that this figure is not a target, but a planning parameter.

DPM Gan said that if present demographic trends continue, it would still take "considerable" time to reach 6.9 million. And the Government will review the situation by 2030.

Singapore's population was 6.11 million as at June 2025.

He added: "We will maintain the broad ethnic balance of our citizen population, and continue to carefully manage the impact of immigration on our population composition, to preserve the overall texture of our society."

DPM Gan, who said he spoke plainly about Singapore's demographic challenges, acknowledged concerns and anxieties that Singaporeans have about immigration.

"Will bringing in immigrants mean fewer job opportunities for me? Will the Singapore that my children grow up in feel vastly different from the one I grew up in?"

The Government takes such concerns seriously and will continue to address them, such as stepping up integration efforts between new immigrants and Singaporeans, he added.

On the existential demographic challenges facing the Republic, DPM Gan stressed that the Government will do more to support Singaporeans in their marriage and parenthood aspirations.

He echoed Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's remarks on supporting Singaporeans in their parenthood plans. PM Wong had said earlier in the sitting: "We have not given up. We will not give up." DPM Gan said: "Let me add – we cannot give up."

This is even as marriage rates have fallen, while those who are married have fewer or no children.

All these factors led to only about 27,500 resident births in 2025 – based on preliminary figures – the lowest number in Singapore's recorded history.

This is a drop of about 11 per cent from the 30,808 resident births in 2024. A resident birth refers to a child born to at least one parent who is a Singaporean or PR.

And the slide downwards is quick, given that the TFR stood at 1.24 a decade ago in 2015, and 0.97 in 2024.

"Low birth rates and an ageing population will profoundly reshape our nation, our society and our economy in the years ahead," DPM Gan said.

He noted that the citizen population, even with immigration, grew just 0.7 per cent in 2025, and this has slowed over the past decade.

Meanwhile, he said, Singapore's population is ageing "faster than ever". One in five citizens was aged 65 and older in 2025, up from one in eight in 2015.

The plunging births and rapidly ageing population have massive implications on multiple fronts, from weakening family support networks to slowing economic growth. He said: "At a macro level, a declining economy means less vitality in our city and economy. Our economic growth and, correspondingly, our income growth will slow.

"And with fewer citizens, it will become increasingly difficult to meet our national security and defence needs. This raises the deeper question of what Singapore will be 50 or 100 years from now – will we remain vibrant, liveable and relevant? Will we exist?"

Foreign workers and job competition

DPM Gan also noted that local workforce growth has slowed, adding that Singapore needs skilled foreign workers to fill critical manpower gaps and help companies build new capabilities. And in turn, this would also create more jobs for Singaporeans, he said.

He gave the example of how the number of Singaporeans in professional, managerial, executive and technical jobs rose by 308,000 in the past decade, while the number of Employment Pass (EP) and S Pass holders went up by 24,000.

But he also stressed the need to keep a close eye on the growth of the non-resident population, such as foreign workers, to ensure citizens remain the majority of Singapore's population.

In the past five years, the foreign workforce, including domestic helpers, grew an average of 3.3 per cent a year. This was primarily driven by the post-pandemic construction boom.

If work permit holders in the construction industry are excluded, the foreign workforce grew an average of 2.5 per cent a year.

DPM Gan said migrant workers, such as construction workers and domestic helpers, do not fight with Singaporeans for jobs, but the key is to plan ahead to support their numbers, such as catering for dormitories, transport and recreational spaces.

In contrast, EP and S Pass holders, who are better qualified and command higher wages than work permit holders, make up less than a quarter of the foreign workforce, he added.

He was responding to questions on job competition by PAP MPs Xie Yao Quan (Jurong Central) and Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang).

Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC) asked if the Government is prepared to grant citizenship to PRs, for example, those who failed to get citizenship multiple times even though they have assimilated over the years.

DPM Gan said the Government will keep open all options and take a fresh look at many of these applicants. But he noted that there are reasons why they were unsuccessful in the first place. He also said the Government will look at more sources of new immigrants.

Mr Singh also asked if the Government is prepared to deviate from the current ethnic composition of the population, to which DPM Gan said yes.

"We will need to be flexible, but I think it's very important for us to ensure that we maintain a broad balance," he said. "I'm not talking about decimal digits, but it's important to maintain the balance so that we don't change the overall context, the texture of society."

DPM Gan said the Government will step up efforts to create good jobs for Singaporeans and strengthen measures to ensure fair employment practices.

"Let me be clear that we are not chasing growth for growth's sake. Economic growth is the means to an end, which is to improve the lives of Singaporeans.

He added: "We will keep close track of the population size and composition, to ensure that trends are sustainable, that infrastructure needs are met in a timely and adequate way, and that Singaporeans ultimately benefit from our population policies."

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics baby