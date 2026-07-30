Standing in front of the younger man who was in the priority seat.

Aggressive commuter hurls vulgarities at younger man over priority seat on MRT: ‘F**k you, everybody see you’

A video of a man aggressively demanding a priority seat on the MRT has gone viral, with many netizens suggesting he could simply have asked more politely.

The 30-second video, shared on Facebook by Kelvin Ngui, shows an elderly man confronting another commuter who isn’t visible in the video and is seated in a priority seat.

“F**k you,” he tells the younger man, adding that everyone is looking at him. He asks whether he saw the priority seat sign, before unleashing a string of Hokkien vulgarities.

After a brief pause, he gestures at the man, utters another expletive and walks away.

According to Ngui, the video was recorded by his friend at about 11.20am on July 28. It was uploaded within 15 minutes of the incident.

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Speaking to Stomp, Ngui’s friend, who wanted to be known only as Miss Yang, said she boarded the train at Eunos station at about the same time as the younger man.

The older commuter boarded one stop later at Kembangan station.

“He stood in front of us and pointed at the man on the priority seat and did not say anything at first,” said Yang, in Mandarin. “He just kept pointing at us, but mainly at the man next to me, who looked like he was in his 30s.”

Yang said the younger man continued looking at his phone and did not respond, after which the older commuter became increasingly agitated. It was at this time that she started recording the video.

“He looked like a regular, healthy middle-aged man, but he insisted that the younger man give up his seat for him. He even gestured so violently that I thought he was going to hit the young man — his phone was just next to the man’s face,” she said.

A short while later, another commuter, a woman who appeared to be in her 30s, offered the older man her seat.

Yang said he accepted it without thanking her and remarked that he had to scold the younger man because he had not listened after being asked nicely.

“He came back a while later and started taking photos of the young man,” said Yang.

She added: “The young guy was polite… it is the uncle who didn’t want to talk properly — straight away got in and started scolding people.”

Yang said she alighted at Bugis Station — as did the older man.

“He looked very hostile, like he wanted a fight, so I avoided him,” she added.

The video has since garnered more than 247,000 views, 830 reactions and 510 comments.

‘Got strength to scold, got strength to stand’

Many netizens felt the older commuter could have handled the situation more courteously.

“Yielding a seat is a courtesy, not an obligation! People need to realize that some needs are invisible,” said one.

Some even offered suggestions on how he could have asked for a seat.

“Uncle, please ask like this — ‘Can I request for a seat, please?’ Everyone, including (those on) non-reserved seats, will give you a seat. I believe all the younger generation would respect senior citizens, but please ask with some manners,” said one.

Another wrote: “Ask politely if one needs a seat. That is basic humanity. Demanding a seat in a rude manner would sooner or later get one in trouble.”

Some sympathised with the older man’s frustration but felt he had gone too far.

“Uncle, I understand you’re disappointed that no one offered you a seat. It’s understandable to feel upset. But using vulgar words may make people feel uncomfortable instead of wanting to help,” said a Facebook user.

However, many were unimpressed with the man’s behaviour.

“Some elders think they deserve respect from the young in every way and circumstances. They think the younger ones would not dare to hit them in public,” said a Facebook user. “Entitled – playing the age card,” added another.

“He got energy to scold so I guess he doesn’t need the seat,” one netizen quipped. Another added: “Got strength to scold, got strength to stand.”

Not everyone agreed, however. Some felt the younger commuter could simply have given up his seat to avoid the confrontation.

“Just stand up and give him the seat, lah,” said one.

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