Iris Koh and her husband Raymond Ng arriving at the High Court on July 15.

AGC seeks to declare Iris Koh, husband vexatious litigants; says they sue to ‘terrorise, raise funds’

Nadine Chua

The Straits Times

July 15, 2026

Anti-vaccine group founder Iris Koh and her husband appeared in the High Court on July 15, after the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) sought to have them declared as vexatious litigants.

A vexatious litigant is someone who habitually and persistently, without reasonable grounds, initiates legal proceedings, typically to harass opponents or abuse the court process.

The AGC had filed an application to require 50-year-old Koh, founder of Healing the Divide, and her husband Raymond Ng, 53, to seek the court’s permission before commencing new civil proceedings or continuing existing civil suits.

Addressing Justice Hoo Sheau Peng on July 15, State Counsel Vincent Leow said it was clear the couple viewed commencing civil litigation against others as an instant recourse.

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“The moment they feel aggrieved, their instinct is to sue,” Leow said.

He added that the couple had a habit of filing multiple lawsuits against various individuals and entities and raising funds through crowdfunding to pay for legal fees.

“I urge Your Honour to look at this holistically. Crowdfunding the costs for one court case does not make a person a vexatious litigant. But each time they file (a lawsuit), they file it without basis,” he said.

“When they’re found to have abused the court process, their crowdfunding pays it off, and they use the money to improve their artificial intelligence processes.”

Ng had previously announced that he had developed an AI system for the sole purpose of suing people for defamation.

He posted on his website about using the AI system to sue thousands without hiring lawyers, saying it was like unleashing a legal whirlwind.

Calling the couple’s litigating actions a “business model of warfare”, Leow said: “My point is that if you’re appropriating litigation to terrorise and raise funds, and using that as a business model, I believe that is an abuse of court process.”

Iris Koh and Raymond Ng greeting the media as they enter the High Court on July 15, 2026. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

Leow raised several civil proceedings that he said were vexatiously initiated by the couple to prove they had abused the court process.

One of them included a judicial review application against the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), which sought a mandatory order requiring the HSA to investigate and, if necessary, prosecute entities that use celebrities to advertise Covid-19 vaccination.

In that case, Koh and Ng were found to have abused court process and were ordered to pay $12,000 in costs.

Leow separately raised a coroner’s report on how a woman died by suicide in September 2024 after coming under financial stress, in part because she was dealing with two defamation lawsuits initiated against her by Ng.

The coroner’s report showed that Geno Ong Kay Yong, 46, wrote in a note and on a Facebook post that she was killing herself partly because of the escalating legal costs she was facing after Ng initiated two lawsuits against her.

A senior investigation officer in charge of the case had said Ong’s total legal fees were between $55,000 and $65,000.

Ng is represented by lawyer Daniel Koh of Eldan Law, while Koh is represented by lawyer Nicholas Jeyaraj Narayanan of Nicholas & Tan Partnership.

Ng’s lawyer opposed AGC’s application and said: “If someone were to rear-end my client’s car tomorrow, can he not initiate proceedings against the person who hit his car?”

He noted how Ng has been on the receiving end of many attacks on social media, adding: “As much as AGC is putting him out as a villain, my client is, in truth, a victim.”

Ng’s lawyer also highlighted the significant delay his client would face should he need to seek the court’s permission before initiating any legal proceedings if AGC’s application were granted.

The hearing was adjourned for lunch, with both Ng’s and Koh’s lawyers expected to address the court after the break.

Ng currently has a case before the State Courts after being accused of cheating six individuals of around $25,000 in total by deceiving them into believing they would acquire co-ownership of coffee vending machines.

He is on trial after denying all six cheating charges levied against him by the prosecution. The next pre-trial conference for his case is on Aug 7.

Koh is involved in a separate trial over Covid-19 vaccines, including being part of a conspiracy to make false representations to the Health Promotion Board.

Iris Koh at the High Court on July 15. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

She was among a group who allegedly made false representations to the Ministry of Health between 2021 and 2022 that several individuals had been given the Sinopharm vaccine when they had not. They were said to have done so to obtain certificates of vaccination against Covid-19.

Koh’s case is fixed for a pre-trial conference on July 27.

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