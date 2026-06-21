Poon still arrives at his stall as early as 6am or 7am to prepare fresh batches of sachima.

After surgery and 16 rounds of chemo, ‘Fingerless Uncle’, returns to sachima stall with supportive girlfriend

Most people would have slowed down after cancer treatment — not 70-year-old hawker Poon Sun Hay.

Known affectionately to customers as "Fingerless Uncle", Poon was born without fingers on his left hand. According to Shin Min Daily News, he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2025 and underwent surgery, followed by 16 rounds of chemotherapy.

After spending about six months recuperating at home, he returned to doing what he has spent most of his life doing — making traditional sachima by hand.

Poon is the second-generation owner of Pan Ji Cooked Food at Chinatown Complex Hawker Centre.

Despite his congenital disability, he never let it stop him from learning the craft.

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The 70-year-old hawker began helping his father make the traditional Chinese snack at the age of 12 and eventually took over the business, which he has now run for more than 50 years.

In 2024, Poon sought medical attention after noticing abnormalities in his bowel movements and was eventually diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

He underwent surgery to remove part of his colon and spent eight days in hospital before beginning chemotherapy.

The cancer treatment took a heavy physical and mental toll, but Poon persevered through all 16 sessions.



After recovering at home for several months, he found himself missing the routine of work — and the customers who had been unable to enjoy his familiar sachima for more than half a year.



In August last year, he returned to his stall. Today, Poon still arrives at the stall as early as 6am or 7am to prepare fresh batches of sachima.

The entire process — from mixing and kneading the dough to flattening, frying and finishing the snack — takes between seven and eight hours.

"There are no shortcuts," he said. "Otherwise, the final product will be completely different."

As he worked the dough, Poon told Shin Min reporters that maintaining this commitment to quality is what keeps him motivated.

Although rising ingredient costs have forced him to increase prices by between 10 and 50 cents, many loyal customers continue to support him. Some even travel from overseas to buy his products.

Girlfriend stood by him through cancer battle

Supporting Poon at the stall is his girlfriend, Lee Sau Har, 66.

The couple have known each other for more than a decade and now work together at the stall. Lee, who is typically soft-spoken, openly acknowledged their relationship.



"When you're older, it's good to have someone to help and accompany you," she said.

She also spoke proudly of Poon's achievements.

"Some customers fly in from Ipoh and Hong Kong just to buy his sachima," she said. "He has been featured in many newspapers. He's someone who works very hard and takes pride in what he does."

For Poon, surviving cancer was just another challenge in a lifetime of overcoming obstacles — and he has no intention of letting it stop him from doing what he loves.

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