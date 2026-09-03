Aeroline resumes Kuala Lumpur-Singapore coach service after four months

Rhea Yasmine

The Straits Times

Sept 3, 2026

Coach operator Aeroline resumed cross-border services between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur on Sept 1, after ending the route in May.

However, it is not a direct route, as passengers will have to transfer to a shuttle bus in Malaysia.

According to Aeroline’s website, passengers from Singapore will be picked up at Perennial Business City in Jurong Lake District.

The coach will then stop at IOI City Mall in Selangor, where passengers will have to transfer to a shuttle bus that will take them to TRX shopping centre in KL.

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Similarly, those travelling back to Singapore from TRX will have to disembark from the shuttle bus at IOI City Mall before continuing the journey back home on an Aeroline coach.

Aeroline will run three daily trips from Singapore – departing at 8am, 4.30pm and 6.45pm – and three trips a day from TRX – departing at 8am, 10am and 4.30pm.

A one-way ticket is priced at $50 for an adult and $38 per child. Each coach can carry 34 passengers.

Aeroline in May stopped its coach services in Kuala Lumpur after receiving a “strict directive” stating that it could operate only from 1 Utama, LaLaport and IOI City Mall, which are licensed terminals, unlike TRX.

1 Utama and IOI City Mall are at least a 30-minute drive from downtown Kuala Lumpur.

In a Facebook post on Sept 2, Aeroline said: “We’re delighted to be connecting Kuala Lumpur and Singapore once again.

“From 1 September 2026, Aeroline’s cross-border coach services between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore are back – bringing you the familiar comfort, care and hospitality that have always been part of your journey with us.”

Aeroline said in May that moving to LaLaport would compromise on the service quality or affordability for passengers due to the combined impact of higher commercial fees, additional manpower requirements and operational expenditure of moving to the terminal. “It is therefore with a heavy heart that we announce a major transition: Aeroline buses will officially make an exit from Kuala Lumpur,” it said then.

Aeroline was also previously instructed to suspend services for a month in November 2025, after it was found to have continued dropping off passengers at unapproved locations instead of at a centralised bus terminal.

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