Actress asks women in Lucky Plaza if she can pass as maid, deletes video and apologises after backlash

Actress Chermaine Kumar has apologised after posting a TikTok video where she visited Lucky Plaza and asked women whether she could pass off as a domestic helper.

She explained in video that at the time, she was preparing for a role as a Filipino maid in a play called Radin Mas, Who? by Toy Factory Productions.

The comedy was staged at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre from Nov 14 to 23.

In the video, the Chinese-Indian actress filmed several women responding to her question: "Do I look like a domestic helper?"

Chermaine also read out a line that her character said in the play and asked the women if she sounded Filipino.

She then asked the women to read the line as well.

On Dec 18, the video was share on the r/pinoy subreddit with the title: "Racist Singaporean mocking Filipino domestic helpers."

The Redditor who posted the video wrote: "The audacity of this bitch to ask these questions to Filipino domestic helpers? And that line she delivered? I have never heard a Filipino sound like that or even say those words."

Another Redditor posted in the r/CasualPH subreddit: "This girl gets mistaken for a Filipina (probably because of how she looks/dressed), and her reaction is straight up asking 'Do I look like a domestic helper?' like it's the worst insult ever.

"The entitlement and lowkey racism is wild. Domestic helpers do so much there, but apparently looking like one is offensive? Racism towards us is still alive and well in SG, no?"

In response to the backlash, Chermaine posted on TikTok the same day: "I acknowledge the feedback and hurt many have expressed regarding the video.

"My intention was never to mock or appear condescending towards Filipino domestic helpers, a community I have respect for.

"That said, I understand that regardless of intent, the format and framing of my video could still reinforce harmful stereotypes. For that, I apologise for the impact it had and am sorry to those who had felt hurt. It is a lesson for me to be more mindful about how such conversations are approached in the future.

"I have taken down the video and I appreciate those of you who shared your perspectives respectfully."

Recently, another TikTok video accused of reducing Filipinos to stereotypes was also removed.

Chermaine had earlier made the news in February 2025 when she alleged that Takagi Ramen used her photo without her consent to promote the restaurant chain's "matchmaking service" for Valentine's Day.

