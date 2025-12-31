'Ma'am, choose me': Stomper accuses women in TikTok video of mocking Filipinos

In a multicultural society like Singapore, sensitivity towards cultural differences is important.

Several Stompers have raised concerns about a TikTok video that is accused of promoting harmful stereotypes about Filipinos and women.

The video was posted by TikTok user triandtriagain on Dec 20 and had garnered at least 10,500 views before the account was made private.

In the video, a voice can be heard saying: "My mistress friend is out of a job because her daddy is in jail."

A woman in long hair and clad in black is seen reacting sheepishly as she scrolls on her phone.

The voice then asks for applications for her "new mistress friend".

The camera then pans to two other women. One of them, wearing a black long sleeve top says in a recognisably Singaporean accent: "I'm from Philippines, she's from Indonesia."

The woman in white strikes a pose while saying: "Selamat. Selamat what?"

At the same time, the other woman jokes: "Ma'am, ma'am, choose me, choose me."

She continues: "I can cook, I can take care of the kids, I can clean."

Stomper John chanced upon the video on his TikTok 'For You Page', which is a personalised feed of videos curated for individual users.

He noted that the TikTok user, who has about 160 followers, has uploaded fewer than 1,000 videos. John was concerned that this particular video had garnered more than 10,000 views.

"This is not comedy," John said.

"It reduces Filipinos to domestic labour stereotypes and misappropriates Filipino identity for clicks."

He claimed the video perpetuated harmful tropes of Filipinos as "mistresses", which he found to "sexualise and diminish" them.

In addition, John said "it devalues women by framing their worth in servitude."

He stressed: "Filipinos are educators, innovators, artists, leaders — not caricatures of servitude."

Stomper Anabella echoed John's views.

In her words: "The content degrades women's worth, misuses identity for views, and normalises misogyny — all while participants laugh and post it online as 'humour'."

She also claimed that once the video had received backlash on Reddit, it is no longer inaccessible on TikTok.

"But recordings remain," Anabella told Stomp.

"This incident highlights a disturbing trend: women disparaging other women, harmful stereotypes being used for clout, and misogyny disguised as entertainment.

Stomper V demanded: "Do better for Singapore!"

Stomp has reached out to TikTok user for comment on Dec 22, but has not received a response.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation