Actors Hong Ling and Nick Teo are expecting their first child

The couple are expecting their first child after a miscarriage in 2025.

Benson Ang

The Straits Times

Sept 22, 2026

Singaporean celebrity couple Nick Teo and Hong Ling are going to be parents.

The actors, who married in December 2023 and revealed in 2025 that she had suffered a miscarriage, are expecting their first child.

According to local Chinese-language publication Lianhe Zaobao, Hong is three months pregnant and the baby is due in 2027.

In a video posted on Instagram on Sept 22, they shared the happy news by first describing the feline members of their family – white cat Zhaocai, orange tom Jinbao and British shorthair Eve – before Teo, 37, said: “There is more.”

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That was when Hong, 32, replied “You are right”, and showed a series of ultrasound images.

Their post read: “Turns out, we were still missing one. Our family is finally growing by one little member. A gift from God, more beautiful than we could have imagined. Baby Teo coming soon.”

The clip disclosed that the couple first found out about the pregnancy a few months ago when Hong took a pregnancy test in an airport toilet. When the test result showed “Pregnant, 1-2 weeks”, they immediately cheered and hugged each other. Teo teared and cried “Yes”, adding he felt very “kancheong” (“nervous” in Cantonese).

Hong told Zaobao that the couple were filming in Vietnam when her period was late. However, the local pharmacies did not have electronic pregnancy tests, so they bought a regular pregnancy test kit, which indicated that she was pregnant.

The couple immediately took another test as soon as they returned to Singapore.

Hong said the news is still sinking in. “I am starting to feel more and more like, ‘We are really going to be parents’, and I am beginning to look forward to what our lives will be like after the baby is born.”

She added: “To be honest, we have not even seriously thought about a name yet. We are quite relaxed right now and feel that we will take it one step at a time and think about it slowly after the baby is born.”

When asked if they hoped for a son or daughter, Hong said: “We have always felt that if possible, we would like to have both a son and a daughter. So now, we would be happy whether it is a boy or a girl, and we hope that in the future, we won’t just have one child.”

The couple are currently co-starring in the local crime drama In His Hands, which is showing on Channel 8 on weekdays at 9pm. It is also available on demand on mewatch.

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