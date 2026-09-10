Actor Kiki Darling dropped from Jack Neo’s Ah Boys To Firefighters after sexual assault conviction

Kiki Darling (right) also decided to step down from his role.

Joanne Soh

The Straits Times

Sept 10, 2026

Local film-maker Jack Neo will remove content creator Kiki Darling from his upcoming movie Ah Boys To Firefighters and recast his role, after learning that the actor had previously been convicted of sexual assault.

His scenes will be cut from the movie, with the production team now looking for another actor to take over his role, and planning reshoots.

Kiki, 24, whose real name is Hari Kishen Balakrishnan, was one of four new leading men unveiled for the movie on Aug 31, following an open casting call in June that attracted more than 1,000 hopefuls.

A spokesperson for the Ah Boys To Firefighters production team told The Straits Times on Sept 9 that it verified the news of his conviction only on Sept 8, after information about the case surfaced online.

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“We were very surprised to hear about it,” said the spokesperson.

None of the production crew had been aware of Hari’s previous conviction before then, added the spokesperson.

After discussions with Hari, he decided to step down from the role.

The spokesperson said: “He also understands that if we were to continue with him, given that he is one of the main characters, there are potential reputational risks in us casting him.”

Hari had been cast as Ramesh Menon, one of four national servicemen posted to the same fire station in Ah Boys To Firefighters. Also starring in the film are Singapore actors Raynold Tan, 28, and Luqmaan Hakiim, 23, and Malaysian actor and content creator Chai Chang Yong, 30.

According to a CNA report in September 2021, Hari, then 20, was sentenced to at least six months’ reformative training after pleading guilty to one count of sexual assault by penetration and one count of making an obscene film. A molestation charge was taken into consideration for sentencing.

The offences took place in November 2020 after a drinking session involving Hari, a 23-year-old male victim and several friends.

During sentencing, District Judge May Mesenas said rehabilitation was the predominant consideration for young offenders, although deterrence also had to be taken into account because of the seriousness of the offences.

News of Hari’s conviction came just over a week after Neo introduced him and the other newcomers to the media during a set visit at Punggol Fire Station on Aug 31, the 10th day of the movie’s month-long shoot.

The film’s spokesperson did not reveal how much footage involving Hari had already been shot, but said the changes “should not have much impact” on the movie’s theatrical release.

The film is slated for release during Chinese New Year in 2027, which falls in February.

Ah Boys To Firefighters marks Neo’s return to the national service theme that powered his commercially successful Ah Boys To Men franchise (2012 to 2017), although the upcoming movie is not a sequel.

It follows four NSFs who are posted to the same fire station, with differing attitudes towards their service. As they respond to emergencies, they grapple with fear, trauma, guilt and the responsibility that comes with saving lives.

The movie also reunites Neo with Ah Boys To Men alumni Tosh Zhang, Maxi Lim and Noah Yap, who play senior firefighters mentoring the younger recruits.

Neo had previously said he wanted the movie’s new ensemble to reflect more closely the racial mix he observed among Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel.

Following the episode, the production team will tighten its casting procedures for future projects.

“The entire production team, especially the casting department, will be more stringent when conducting auditions for future movie projects,” said the spokesperson, adding that cast members would also be reminded of consequences relating to their declarations.

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