AC/DC tops PM Wong's 2025 Spotify Wrapped as gay icons make way for more dad rock

No Taylor Swift again?

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong shared on social media his Spotify Wrapped for the second year in a row on Dec 12.

His top five artists for 2025 were:

AC/DC Oasis Roy Orbison The Proclaimers Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR)

The list leaned heavily into dad rock, unsurprising since PM Wong just turned 53 on Dec 18. Although he did not share his Spotify listening age, one commenter estimated it to be 62.

PM Wong also shared his Spotify Wrapped last year and was the first Singapore PM to do so.

In 2024, his top five were:

Roy Orbison Erasure Elton John Oasis Soul Asylum

Only two artists made a return appearance this year, the late Orbison and Britpop heroes Oasis.

UK gay icons, Erasure and Elton John, as well as US alternative band Soul Asylum fell out of the top five this year.

Replacing them were Australian rockers AC/DC, Scottish twins The Proclaimers and US band CCR, all of whose heyday was in the previous millennium.

Accompanying his 2025 post was the title track from AC/DC's classic 1980 album Back In Black.

As for the rest of the country, the top five artists of 2025 in Singapore were:

Taylor Swift Jay Chou Ariana Granda The Weeknd Bruno Mars

Not much dad rock then.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation