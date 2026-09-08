‘Absolutely ridiculous’: TikTokers call out Grab’s micro drama for ‘romanticising’ passenger-driver relationship

Content creators raised concerns with Grab’s new micro drama, titled I Fell In Love With My Grab Driver.

Content creators have raised concerns about Grab’s new micro drama series featuring a love story between a widowed passenger and a private-hire driver, accusing the series of “romanticising” behaviour that could make passengers feel uncomfortable or unsafe.

The micro drama, titled I Fell In Love With My Grab Driver, was announced by the ride-hailing platform in an Instagram post on Sept 2 and is set to launch on Sept 9.

A trailer was posted on Sept 4, setting the stage for a love story between a burnt-out widow whose path crosses with a Grab driver, played by actors Regina Lim and Glenn Yong respectively.

On the original Instagram post, netizens were largely supportive, but one commenter raised concerns that the micro drama could “normalise unnecessary interactions outside of transactions”, pointing out recent reports of passengers claiming they have been harassed by their drivers.

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Another described it as “incredibly tone deaf”.

‘You can’t imagine how uncomfortable it feels’: TikToker raises concerns

This sentiment was echoed by TikTok user @avamissnasalspray in a post on Sept 6, in which she insists that the micro drama “romanticises this exact boundary being crossed”, describing it as “absolutely ridiculous”.

She pointed out that the trailer frames the female passenger as the one who crosses the boundary with the driver, when in reality, such interactions may come from drivers and could be “unwanted”.

“So what is the point of this micro drama actually? To rage bait? To tell women that their voices don’t matter?” she asks, calling for “stricter laws or policies in place to protect women”.

Speaking from personal experience, she recounts being looked “up and down” by drivers.

“You can imagine how uncomfortable that feels and how unsafe that is,” she adds. “I’m not delusional and nobody’s going to invalidate my experience because this has happened too many times.”

Even when reports are made, passengers would often simply get refunds in exchange, she claims.

Another TikToker can’t ‘overlook how creepy this whole story is’

TikTok user @huatyousay, who made headlines in July after her Gojek driver allegedly asked her for a “threesome” and if she was a “virgin”, shared her perspective in a post on Sept 8.

Referencing a scene in which both the female and male leads were involved, the TikToker asks: “That is stalking, right, guys?”

“I’m just so shocked,” she says, pointing out multiple incidents where passengers have spoken out about interactions with drivers who have crossed the line.

“I think they try to soften the blow by portraying the passenger, which is the lady willingly wanting to engage in a relationship,” she acknowledges.

However, she says she couldn’t “overlook how creepy this whole story is”.

“If my GrabFood rider comes up to my house to deliver my food naked, but wearing the GrabFood jacket, only the GrabFood jacket, I chua sai bruh (I will be scared sh*tless),” she concludes.

Another content creator, @cavan, addressed Grab drivers in a lighthearted TikTok post on Sept 7.

“Please do not flirt with any female passenger or make any advances towards them,” he says.

Grab apologised for causing discomfort and harm

Grab acknowledged netizens’ concerns in an Instagram post on Sept 8, stressing that safety and clear boundaries should never be compromised.

The ride-hailing company clarified that the micro drama was intended to be a “fun, fast-paced series”, featuring characters who first interact in a “normal driver-passenger setting”, with romance developing later in their personal lives.

“We chose an exaggerated title to fit the microdrama genre, and in hindsight, we should have been much more thoughtful with how the title came across, as it understandably raised concerns about safety,” the statement read.

“We are sorry for causing any discomfort and harm.”

The company also thanked the public for its feedback.

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