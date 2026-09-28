About 100 devotees gather at S’pore beach for Hindu celebration, netizens ask: ‘Is this allowed?’

A large group of Hindu devotees was seen gathering at a beach in Singapore to celebrate Shri Ganesh Chaturthi Mahotsav, raising questions about whether such gatherings are allowed in public spaces.

An eight-minute video shared live on Facebook by user Acharya Padmnabh Shastri on Sept 25 shows around 100 devotees decked in brightly coloured traditional attire, singing and chanting to the rhythm of four dhol — traditional double-sided barrel drums.

The celebration marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed Hindu deity associated with wisdom and new beginnings.

The location of the gathering was not mentioned, although one commenter suggested it took place at East Coast Park.

The video has racked up more than 28,000 views, nearly 190 reactions and 72 comments.

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Devotees sing and dance around statues before setting up altar

In the video, devotees gather around two statues of Lord Ganesha as they make their way towards the beach, accompanied by the beating of the drums.

A tarpaulin sheet is then laid on the ground as devotees scatter flowers and place trays of traditional sweets and fruit before the statues.

A subsequent video posted by the same Facebook user shows two small groups of devotees carrying the statues on their heads into the sea and submerging them.

However, it is unclear whether the statues were subsequently retrieved or left in the water.

The post indicated that the event was organised by Shree Shiv Dugar Mandir, a Hindu temple in Cuff Road that also houses the Singapore North Indian Hindu Association (SNIHA).

A check of the temple’s Facebook page showed that the event was part of its 15th Shree Ganesh Chathurthi Yagya Mahotsav, a 13-day celebration from Sept 13 to 25 featuring daily prayers, a silver chariot procession and the Ganesh Visarjan immersion ritual on the final day.

In a note at the end of the video, the temple’s management committee and SNIHA thanked devotees for helping make the event a “truly successful and auspicious celebration”.

Mixed reactions online

While many commenters expressed support for the celebration through emojis and posts of “Ganapati Bappa Morya”, a term of affection for Lord Ganesha, others questioned whether the organisers had obtained permission to hold the ritual.

Thank you and god bless,” said one respectfully.

“Is this allowed in Singapore?” asked one Facebook user.

Another questioned why the celebration was held at a public beach rather than within temple grounds.

“Please respect the country you have come to live in… we all have amazing Hindu temples in Singapore where we pray and keep our faith and devotion. Please don’t destroy what we have built for years.”

Some commenters were also concerned about the possibility of the statues being left in the sea after the immersion ritual, which symbolises the deity’s return to his celestial home.

“Prayers are beautiful. Respect the idol and pray at home. Don’t discard the idol and contaminate our public sea water. This is Singapore and nobody has done this before. Thank you and god bless,” wrote one commenter.

Another asked: “I thought this was only happening in Canada and the UK. There are Ganesha temples and processions within temple grounds... Don’t the temples allow it? Where did (the) Ganesha statue go at the end of this procession and prayer? Why by the beach?”

Some asked if this was approved by the National Environment Agency while others called for the authorities to look into it.

Stomp has contacted the original poster, the temple, the National Environment Agency, the National Parks Board and the police for comment.

Are such gatherings allowed in Singapore?

Under Singapore’s Public Order Act, organised public assemblies and processions held to commemorate an event generally require a police permit unless an exemption applies. This requirement is not limited to political gatherings and can include religious celebrations.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said a general ban on religious foot processions was imposed following the 1964 racial riots, with exceptions made for three Hindu processions: Thaipusam, Panguni Uthiram and Thimithi.

Separately, the National Parks Board requires organisers to book an event venue in its parks for events involving more than 15 participants or requiring certain equipment or structures, such as a sound system or tentage.

Under Section 17 of the Environmental Public Health Act, depositing or throwing refuse or other objects into the sea adjoining the foreshore is prohibited.

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