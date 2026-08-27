9 S’poreans among nearly 1,500 reported missing after deadly Nepal-Tibet flash floods

Nine Singaporeans were among the 1,500 people reported missing at noon on Aug 27, after flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border killed at least 165 people.

Flash floods and landslides swept across the border on Aug 26, decimating entire villages, roads and bridges.

According to updates from Nepal’s Tourism Board on Aug 27, a preliminary record from trekking and travel companies identified 644 foreigners, including nine Singaporeans, who were reported missing from affected areas.

“The information is being verified and cross-checked in coordination with travel agencies, guides, local authorities and security agencies,” the statement read.

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Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan extended condolences to those affected by the disaster in a Facebook post on Aug 27.

He added that the Government is putting together a humanitarian assistance package to support relief efforts in Nepal and address the immediate needs of affected communities.

“To Singaporeans in the affected areas, please stay safe and remain vigilant. Keep a close watch on local developments and follow the advice of the local authorities,” the post read.

Visitors are also advised to eRegister with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to remain updated and contactable if necessary.

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