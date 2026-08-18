Customs officers had on June 9 checked a consignment declared as cigarettes under a transhipment permit destined for Mexico.

81,750 cartons of counterfeit cigarettes seized from warehouse in Changi Free Trade Zone

A total of 81,750 cartons of counterfeit cigarettes were uncovered and seized from a warehouse unit within the Changi Free Trade Zone, said the Singapore Customs on Aug 18.

Customs officers had checked a consignment on June 9 that was declared as cigarettes under a transhipment permit destined for Mexico.

They found cigarettes of assorted brands in cardboard boxes, wrapped in black and green packaging.

Suspecting that the cigarettes were counterfeit, the officers contacted the respective trademark proprietors, who confirmed the goods were fake after their inspection.

Officers found cigarettes of assorted brands in cardboard boxes, wrapped in black and green packaging. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CUSTOMS

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The seized goods will be disposed of after the trademark proprietors have completed infringement actions.

Singapore Customs said it does not condone the use of Free Trade Zones for illegal activities, adding: “We will continue to work actively with local partner agencies and international counterparts to stamp out such illicit activities.”

Customs added that counterfeit and illicit tobacco undermines fair trade and poses risks to consumers.

Members of public with information on smuggling activities or duty or Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion can report it at https://go.gov.sg/reportcustomsoffence.

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