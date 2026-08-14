Police Coast Guard officers conducted a check on a Singapore-registered tugboat in the waters off Tuas at about 1.05am on Aug 13.

8 men arrested over theft of marine gas oil on tugboat in waters off Tuas

Calista Wong

The Straits Times

Aug 13, 2026

Eight men are set to be charged in court on Aug 14, after they were arrested for their suspected involvement in an illegal transaction of marine gas oil.

The men, aged between 25 and 54 , were arrested after Police Coast Guard officers conducted a check on a Singapore-registered tugboat in the waters off Tuas at about 1.05am on Aug 13 , police said later that day.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the men, who were crew members on board the tugboat, misappropriated marine gas oil valued at about $10,570 , without their company’s knowledge. The oil was illegally sold for their personal financial gain.

They are set to be charged with the offence of theft by servant of property in possession of master. If convicted, they can be fined and jailed for up to seven years .

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“The police take a serious view of illegal transaction of marine gas oil in Singapore territorial waters and will continue to conduct enforcement and security checks to prevent, deter and detect such illicit activities in Singapore waters,” said the police.

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