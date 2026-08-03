8 men, aged 23 to 41, charged with obtaining commercial sex from 16-year-old girl

Seven of the eight men charged are (clockwise from top left) Muhamad Haziq Bakatiar, Irham Hussaini Mohamad Hussain, Syahirul Daud Abdul Razak, Muhammad Ameerulah Noor Mohamed, Wilfred...

Nadine Chua

The Straits Times

Aug 3, 2026

Eight men and one woman, aged 20 to 41, were hauled to court on Aug 3 over their suspected involvement in the sexual exploitation of minors.

The woman, 20, who cannot be identified due to a court-imposed gag order, is accused of exploiting two victims, both 16, by facilitating the provision of commercial sexual services and profiting from these arrangements.

The court heard that naming the woman could lead to the identification of the victims. It was not mentioned how the woman and the two victims are related.

The eight men charged are: Muhamad Haziq Bakatiar, 23; Irham Hussaini Mohamad Hussain, 24; Syahirul Daud Abdul Razak, 26; Muhammad Ameerulah Noor Mohamed, 27; Wilfred Ang Shui Lai, 34; Muhammad Ngasri Sengngari, 36; Muhammad ’Aizat Khalis Daud, 38; and Fazal Hanafi Abdul Hameed Chaudhry, 41.

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They were each charged with obtaining commercial sex from one of the 16-year-old girls.

Haziq allegedly paid the victim $50 to have sex with him at a staircase landing in Bedok North.

Irham and Syahirul are each accused of paying the victim $130 and $30, respectively, to perform a sex act on them at the same staircase landing on separate occasions.

Ameerulah allegedly paid the victim $30 to have sex with him inside a van at a multi-storey carpark.

Ang is accused of paying the victim $100 to perform a sex act on him at a staircase landing in Geylang Bahru.

Ngasri was given two charges over allegedly paying the victim $300 to have sex with him over two separate occasions – once in a handicap toilet and the other time at a staircase landing.

’Aizat was charged over allegedly paying the victim $150 to have sex with him in a parked car in Geylang Bahru.

Fazal is accused of paying $80 for the victim to perform a sex act on him at a staircase landing in Geylang Bahru.

The men’s alleged offences took place in February 2024.

Meanwhile, the woman is accused of recruiting one of the victims for the purpose of sexual exploitation, and knowingly lived in part on the earnings of the prostitution of the other victim.

The woman also allegedly received $1,435 in connection with the exploitation of a trafficked victim.

The woman was given five charges in total, including trafficking for the purpose of exploitation and the facilitation of commercial sexual services.

She told the court on Aug 3 she intends to admit to her offences and does not plan to engage a lawyer. She is expected to plead guilty on Sept 14.

On Aug 2, the police said: “We take a serious view of offences involving the trafficking and sexual exploitation of children and young persons.

“We will spare no effort to investigate and bring to justice those who recruit, exploit or profit from the exploitation of minors, as well as those who obtain the commercial sexual services of minors.”

Those convicted of recruiting a person for the purpose of exploitation can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $100,000, and receive not more than six strokes of the cane.

Women are not caned in Singapore.

An offender who obtains paid sexual services from those below 18 years of age can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or both.

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