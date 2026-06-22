The operation covered several locations across Singapore, including Boon Lay, Chai Chee and Woodlands.

76 arrested by CNB in islandwide anti-drug blitz, youngest is 15-year-old student

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested 76 suspected drug offenders, including a 15-year-old student, during an islandwide anti-drug operation from June 15 to 19.

In a news release on June 19, CNB said officers seized about 97g of cannabis, 49g of Ice, 7g of heroin and a small amount of Ecstasy. The drugs have an estimated street value of more than $7,000.

The operation covered several locations across Singapore, including Chai Chee, Boon Lay, Bras Basah, Geylang, Orchard, Serangoon, Telok Blangah and Woodlands.

Suspected drug trafficker among those arrested

On the morning of June 17, CNB officers raided a residential unit in the Bedok North area and arrested a 57-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug-related offences. Drug paraphernalia were seized from the unit.

Follow-up investigations led to the launch of two concurrent operations, resulting in the arrest of a 36-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug trafficking offences and a 70-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug abuse.

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About 3g of Ice and a small amount of Ecstasy were seized from the 36-year-old man’s residential unit and from the 70-year-old suspect.

Woman arrested during nightspot operation

CNB also led a joint enforcement operation with officers from the Singapore Police Force and the Health Sciences Authority at various nightlife establishments from June 18 to 19.

Close to 130 people at five nightlife venues were checked during the operation, while 61 individuals were subjected to saliva tests on suspicion of drug consumption.

A 26-year-old foreign woman was arrested for suspected drug abuse.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, drug trafficking offences carry severe penalties, including the possibility of capital punishment for certain quantities of controlled drugs.

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