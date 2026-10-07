Muhammad ‘Aizat Khalis Daud, 38, did not take any steps to verify her age and later tried but failed to sexually penetrate her.

7 weeks’ jail for man who paid for sexual services of teenager who claimed she was 21

Shaffiq Alkhatib

The Straits Times

Oct 6, 2026

A man paid $150 for the sexual services of a teenage girl who told him that she was 21 years old. In reality, she was only 16.

Muhammad ’Aizat Khalis Daud, 38, did not take any steps to verify her age and later tried but failed to sexually penetrate her.

On Oct 6, he was sentenced to seven weeks’ jail after he pleaded guilty to one count of engaging the sexual services of a person below 18 years old.

Khalis was the second man to be dealt with in court for engaging the girl’s services.

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The first man, Syahirul Daud Abdul Razak, 26, was sentenced to four weeks’ jail in September.

They were among eight men who were charged in August with engaging the girl’s services.

The cases involving the other six men are still pending.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lu Huiyi told the court that in early 2024, Khalis saw a message advertising sexual services in a Telegram group.

He contacted the unnamed sender of the message and agreed to pay $150 for such services.

Around Feb 14 that year, he met the girl at the void deck of a Geylang Bahru block of flats, and she told him that she was 21 years old.

He later transferred $150 via PayNow to a phone number she provided, and they entered a rented car around 12.45pm.

Khalis drove to an undisclosed secluded place, where he parked the car and tried but failed to have protected sex with her.

Court documents did not disclose how his offence came to light, but he was arrested on Sept 12, 2024.

On Oct 6, the DPP urged the court to sentence Khalis to between eight and nine weeks’ jail, stressing that he is about 20 years older than the girl.

“The accused had only asked for the victim’s age and then took her answer at face value without further verification,” she added.

Defence lawyer Kevin Liew from Gloria James-Civetta & Co had pleaded for Khalis to be given between four and six weeks’ jail, adding that his client had asked the girl for her age. He added that there was “no penetrative sexual conduct” in the case.

Khalis’ bail was set at $15,000, and he is expected to begin serving his sentence on Nov 10.

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