6 women involved in unlawful events held over Gaza conflict charged with public disorder offences

(From left) Dayana Noor Mohamed, Elijah Tay and Amirah Mokhlis arriving at the State Courts on Sept 9.

Shaffiq Alkhatib

The Straits Times

Sept 9, 2026

Six women were on Sept 9 charged with offences under the Public Order Act for unlawful events they took part in linked to the Gaza conflict.

The offences include being involved in public processions around the Istana and in an area close to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) building in New Phoenix Park.

Kyal Sin Linn Naing, 22 and Amirah Mokhlis, 33, are facing one charge each, while Dayana Noor Mohamed, 36, and Nurul Afiqah Kamel, 33, have been handed two charges each.

Nur Sabrina Kamel, 32, who is facing one charge under the same Act, was also charged with one count of harassment.

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The sixth accused - Elijah Tay - has been handed nine charges in total.

The 24-year-old is facing six public order charges, two charges for refusing to answer a public servant’s questions and one charge for knowingly committing an act prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different racial groups.

The police in a statement on Sept 8 said that Nurul Afiqah and Dayana allegedly took part in a procession without a permit along the perimeter of the Istana, a prohibited area, on Feb 2, 2024.

According to the police, the group had assembled along Orchard Road and walked towards the Istana, carrying umbrellas imprinted with watermelon images in support for the Palestinian cause.

The fruit is a symbol of Palestinian resistance and solidarity.

Tay allegedly chanted the phrase “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’”, which supports the elimination of the Jewish State of Israel, during an event that was livestreamed that same day.

Tay and Kyal Sin Linn Naing are said to have participated in a public procession without a permit.

The two women are accused of moving from an area near Novena MRT station to the nearby MHA building to deliver a letter on June 7, 2024.

According to the police, the women were in a group that wore shirts that said: “There Are No Universities Left in Gaza”.

They allegedly later issued a statement to give details of what they had done.

People turned up at the State Courts to show support for the six people who are allegedly involved in unlawful public assemblies. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Separately, Nur Sabrina, Nurul Afiqah, Amirah and Dayana are said to have organised a mass kite-flying event held at Marina Barrage to publicise a cause in relation to the Gaza conflict on Oct 27, 2024.

The event was held without a permit, said the police, which added that when they were approached Nur Sabrina allegedly directed abuse towards a public servant.

Tay’s offences were in relation to candlelight vigils held in November 2024 and January 2025 to mark the executions of three convicted drug traffickers on death row.

She is said to have refused to answer a public servant’s questions relating to her alleged participation in the vigil when approached by the police.

She is also accused of refusing to answer a public servant’s questions relating to her alleged participation in a protest outside the State Courts in 2025.

Tay is said to have also organised a public assembly without a permit in front of a building within the National University of Singapore on Jan 13, 2025.

The police spokesperson said: “The group gathered multiple individuals to place shoes and a white burial shroud at the location to demonstrate opposition to the ties between educational institutions in Singapore and Israel.”

The courtroom was packed with friends of the women, who later gathered at the steps of the State Court to wait as the six accused had their bail processed for their release.

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