6 motorcyclists caught riding without licences, using uninsured vehicles in Admiralty Road West

More than 300 motorcyclists were stopped for checks during a joint enforcement operation involving the Traffic Police, National Environment Agency and Land Transport Authority...

Calista Wong

The Straits Times

July 23, 2026

Six motorcyclists were caught riding without a valid driving licence and using an uninsured motor vehicle during a multi-agency operation in Admiralty Road West on July 15.

The six, aged between 23 and 49, were among the more than 300 motorcyclists who were stopped for checks during the joint enforcement operation by the Traffic Police, National Environment Agency (NEA) and Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Two others, aged 30 and 45, were caught permitting riding without a valid driving licence and permitting the use of an uninsured motor vehicle, the police said in a statement on July 23.

NEA issued 31 summonses for offences involving vehicular emission and excessive vehicular noise.

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LTA detected 35 offences including the display of improper licence plates and use of a vehicle without a valid road tax. It impounded one foreign-registered motorcycle for entering Singapore without a valid vehicle entry permit.

Motorists who do not comply with Singapore’s traffic laws and vehicle regulations may face penalties, the police said, adding that foreign-registered vehicles may also be denied entry into the country.

Those found guilty of driving without a valid driving licence can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both. Repeat offenders may be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to six years, or both. The vehicle may also be forfeited.

The offence of permitting riding without a licence is punishable with a fine of up to $10,000, or a jail term of up to three years, or both. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Those who permit the use of any motor vehicle without insurance coverage can be fined up to $1,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

For using a motor vehicle with excessive vehicular emission and excessive vehicular noise, first-time offenders can be fined up to $2,000, and up to $5,000 for subsequent convictions.

The offence of displaying improper licence plates carries a fine of up to $1,000, or a jail term of up to three months, or both. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $2,000, face a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Those found guilty of using or keeping on the roads any vehicle without a valid road tax can be fined up to $2,000. If it is proven that they had intended to evade tax payment, the vehicle owner can also be fined an amount equal to three times the tax payable.

Failure to pay the vehicle entry permit carries a fine of up to $1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $2,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

A June 29 enforcement operation conducted by the authorities in the same location resulted in 15 motorcyclists caught for riding without a valid driving licence and without motor insurance coverage. They were among some 280 motorcyclists who were stopped for checks.

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