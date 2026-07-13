The credits can be used to defray household expenses such as groceries, utilities and pharmacy items.

$500 Child LifeSG credits for Singaporean kids aged 12 and below to be given out from July 14

Lim Ruey Yan

The Straits Times

July 13, 2026

Families with Singaporean children aged 12 years old and below will receive $500 for each child in Child LifeSG credits from July 14.

The credits can be used to defray household expenses such as groceries, utilities and pharmacy items, said the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) in a statement on July 13.

Families with children born between 2014 and 2025 will receive the credits from July 14, while the credits for children born in 2026 will be disbursed in April 2027.

The $500 credits had been announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at Budget 2026 in February, as part of measures to help families with the cost of raising children.

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These come on top of the $500 Child LifeSG credits top-up that was disbursed to more than 450,000 children in 2025.

The latest credits can be used at physical and online merchants that accept payments via PayNow UEN QR and NETS QR.

They will be automatically credited to the eligible child’s Child Development Account (CDA) trustee based on MSF’s records as at the eligibility assessment date of June 1.

No application is required. Trustees can access the credits through their LifeSG application.

Recipients will be notified via SMS after the credits have been added to their digital wallet in the LifeSG application.

As a precaution against scams, SMS notifications sent to parents will only be from “gov.sg”, and will contain only information on the disbursement status and related terms and conditions, said MSF.

Trustees will not be asked to reply to the SMS or provide personal information.

CDA trustees should ensure that the mobile number in their Singpass profile is up to date to receive these notifications, said MSF.

More information is available at https://go.gov.sg/clc2026

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