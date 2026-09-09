5 identified in connection with comments on Nepal floods, SIA-Air India deal; police investigating

The police have identified and interviewed five people aged between 29 and 66.

Ann Chen

The Straits Times

Sept 9, 2026

Five people, aged between 29 and 66, have been identified and interviewed by the police over certain comments made online on the recent Nepal flood disaster and discussions surrounding Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) investment in Air India.

The police said in a statement on Sept 9 that they would continue to investigate and identify those responsible for the online comments. They added that they were unable to comment further on the details of the individual cases, as investigations are ongoing.

“The police take a serious view of conduct that may wound racial feelings or incite hostility and ill will between different racial groups,” they said.

The police statement comes after Senior Minister K. Shanmugam on Sept 5 said that the authorities were looking into racist and xenophobic comments relating to the Nepal floods and Singapore Airlines’ investment in Air India.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

The online comments on the issues – which make references to snakes, curry, prata, black magic and other racist stereotypes – have been “shameful, nasty and totally unacceptable”, Shanmugam said.

Addressing the anti-Indian comments, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in a Facebook post on Sept 6 that Singapore must never allow prejudice against any community to become accepted or normalised.

He noted that there will always be people who seek to exploit Singapore’s differences, but how the country responds is up to Singaporeans.

While not every hateful comment online can be stopped, “we can reject such views, and refuse to give them more space or legitimacy”, he added.

In a Facebook post on Sept 6, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong called on Singaporeans to “reject hatred”, and said it was deeply troubling to see racist comments and hateful remarks directed at the Indian community in the wake of the Nepal flood tragedy.

The response at times like these should be compassion and solidarity, he said, adding that Singaporeans should stand by one another regardless of race, language or religion.

“When incidents like this happen, leaders must speak up with force and conviction to call out what is happening, condemn the manipulation of base emotions, and call on all Singaporeans to stand together,” he said.

Singaporeans missing after Nepal-Tibet floods

Nine Singaporeans have been reported missing since the catastrophic Nepal-Tibet floods on Aug 26.

On Aug 31, Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP Alex Yam said in a post on Facebook that he noticed comments that questioned whether the nine missing were “really Singaporeans”.

“While families wait desperately for news of their loved ones, a loud minority of people apparently looked at the names and faces of those missing and decided that this was the moment to ask whether they were really Singaporean,” he said.

Yam added that some of these comments wished harm on those missing, while others questioned why the authorities should help these Singapore citizens.

Some of the comments were not just racist, but also downright heartless, he said.

“May we remember that before race, nationality or politics, there are frightened families hoping that someone they love comes home. And I pray we never become so angry with one another that we lose the ability to simply be human.”

Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Dinesh Vasu Dash echoed Yam’s sentiments.

“At a moment like this, our first response must be humanity. Every missing person is someone’s parent, spouse, child, sibling or friend,” Dinesh told The Straits Times.

“Let us be clear: Using a person’s name, race or appearance to question whether that person is truly Singaporean is racism. It is wrong, and it must be called out.”

Temasek CEO attacked online after news of SIA-Air India deal

Shanmugam on Sept 5 also drew attention to the way Temasek’s chief executive, Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, and the investment giant’s senior management were attacked online after it was reported that Air India was seeking about US$1.5 billion (S$1.9 billion) of investment from its shareholders, which include SIA.

He said the attacks, which included online claims that the Temasek chief executive officer would favour Air India due to his Indian ethnicity, were “vile”.

Temasek has a majority stake in Singapore’s flag carrier.

With regard to the SIA-Air India deal, Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said on Sept 8 that the national carrier’s investment in Air India has no adverse impact on its ability to operate and serve Singaporeans.

While SIA has a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India, the latter’s finances are not SIA’s, so its losses do not automatically become the Singapore carrier’s liabilities.

Siow was replying to a parliamentary question submitted by Workers’ Party MP Kenneth Tiong (Aljunied GRC) on whether SIA’s losses from its foreign investments have been assessed against its capacity to provide essential transport services.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.