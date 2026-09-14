Appropriate action will be taken against the officers.

3 traffic cops under investigation after footage showing them riding in unsafe manner

Ann Neo

The Straits Times

Sept 13, 2026

The police are investigating an incident involving three Traffic Police (TP) officers on motorcycles after a video surfaced online showing them allegedly riding without due care.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said on Sept 13 that they were aware of the incident.

“Their actions are being investigated, and appropriate action will be taken against them,” the police said.

In dashcam footage shared on the Facebook page SGRV ADMIN on Sept 11, two TP officers on motorcycles can be seen changing lanes after exiting a turn, cutting in front of the dashcam car, and turning again shortly afterwards.

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A third TP outrider then approaches from the left of the dashcam car, changes lanes, overtakes the car and turns into its path, prompting the driver to brake suddenly.

The move appeared to catch the car’s occupants by surprise. One of them can be heard exclaiming in the video, “Why did he do that?” referring to the third TP officer.

According to the caption on the Facebook post, the incident was captured at 3am on Sept 4 along Ubi Avenue 3.

Checks by ST on Google Maps indicate that the officers were turning into the Traffic Police Headquarters at 10 Ubi Avenue 3.

Under the Road Traffic Act, it is an offence to drive a motor vehicle on a road without due care and attention or without reasonable consideration for other road users.

“The SPF (Singapore Police Force) takes a serious view of road safety and expects all officers to adhere to traffic rules and exercise due care and attention,” the police said.

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