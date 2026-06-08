3 massage parlours raided in Boon Lay, Jurong West over alleged vice activities

The Straits Times accompanied police officers during raids on massage parlours in Boon Lay (left) and Jurong West (right).

Emily Koh

The Straits Times

June 5, 2026

For $40 an hour, customers could get a foot reflexology session.

For an additional $10, they could opt for cupping therapy.

But behind the price list at this massage parlour in Boon Lay, a different kind of service was allegedly being offered.

On June 4, the massage parlour was among three premises raided by Jurong Police Division for suspected vice activities.

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The Straits Times and other media outlets accompanied officers during the raids in Boon Lay and Jurong West.

The massage parlour in Boon Lay was among three premises raided by Jurong Police Division for suspected vice activities. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

At the Boon Lay parlour at about 2pm, four women sat quietly on beds and chairs, with their heads lowered as police officers took down their details.

Beds were shielded by drawn curtains in the dimly lit establishment, creating secluded spaces away from public view.

Bottles of hand sanitiser and packets of wet wipes were arranged next to the beds.

About an hour later, ST followed officers to another massage establishment operating from a shophouse in Jurong West.

Plainclothes officers entered the premises while three women sat along the narrow corridor, looking visibly distressed.

There were small private rooms inside with makeshift bathrooms.

On tables beside the beds were multiple packets of wet wipes, bottles of sanitiser and packs of disposable underwear.

The police said that during the raids, five women, aged between 36 and 51, were arrested for various offences under the Women’s Charter 1961. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

The police said that during the raids, five women, aged between 36 and 51, were arrested for various offences under the Women’s Charter 1961.

Three operators are being investigated for regulatory breaches under the Massage Establishments Act 2017.

Assistant Commissioner Sergius Wat, commander of Jurong Police Division, said: “The police will tighten the regulatory framework for massage establishments later this year to clamp down on unlawful activities.

“We will not tolerate the use of massage establishments for illegal activities. Offenders will be dealt with firmly, in accordance with the law.”

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