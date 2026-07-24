(Clockwise from top left) Amir Khan Shoul Hamid, Poh Boon Leong, Truong Thi Nhung, Lam Anh Viet and Le Trac Tuan. Their cases will be mentioned again in court on Aug 20.

3 managers with Vietnam Airlines allegedly took bribes linked to excess baggage charges

Shaffiq Alkhatib

The Straits Times

July 23, 2026

Three men were working as managers with Vietnam Airlines when they allegedly obtained bribes linked to monies received for not collecting excess baggage charges.

Singaporean Amir Khan Shoul Hamid, 42, was an acting station manager when he allegedly obtained a total of $41,000 from Singaporean Poh Boon Leong, 51, and Vietnamese national Truong Thi Nhung, 49.

He was a deputy station manager when he allegedly obtained another $700 from Nhung. He faces four charges in all.

Vietnamese national Le Trac Tuan, 48, was a station manager when he is said to have obtained $6,500 from Nhung.

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Poh and Nhung, who are accused of providing the bribes, were also charged. Poh is facing three charges, while Nhung, was handed five graft charges.

Tuan, who was charged with two counts of corruption, is also accused of giving $3,000 to Lam Anh Viet, general manager at the airline in Singapore, so that the 52-year-old would not report him to Vietnam Airlines.

Viet, who is also a Vietnamese national, is facing a single graft charge.

The court heard that Amir allegedly obtained the bribes over multiple occasions between November 2020 and June 2022.

Tuan is said to have obtained the bribes in 2023, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau said in a statement.

The cases against the five individuals will be mentioned again in court on Aug 20.

The Straits Times has reached out to Vietnam Airlines to ask if the managers are still with the company.

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