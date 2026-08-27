Two men were seen struggling by the guard rails along the viaduct.

29-year-old arrested for driving under influence of drugs after BKE accident

Clay Lim

The Straits Times

Aug 26, 2026

A 29-year-old male car driver was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs after an accident on the BKE on Aug 25.

The police said in response to queries on Aug 26 that they were alerted to the accident that involved two cars at about 5.35pm that day. No injuries were reported.

In a video of the incident posted on TikTok on Aug 25, two cars are seen parked on the leftmost lane of the expressway. A few metres away, two men are seen struggling by the guard rails along the viaduct, with one man restraining the other.

During the struggle, the man who is being restrained appears to throw something off the bridge.

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Police investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times has contacted the Health Sciences Authority for more information.

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