25 triads-linked foreigners at event held by 2 S’pore societies, police take action against 30 members

The police have taken action against 24 men and six women for their involvement in two unlawful societies.

The two societies had organised a religious event in September 2024 attended by 25 foreigners who were believed to be associated with overseas triads, said the police in a March 19 news release.

Investigations found that both societies were operating in Singapore without being registered under the Societies Act and were therefore unlawful societies.

Twelve men, aged between 43 and 56, were warned by the police between March 13 and March 17 for being members of an unlawful society.

Another 12 men, aged between 21 and 60, and six women, aged between 30 and 53, were issued advisories for their involvement in an unlawful society.

Anyone convicted of being a member of an unlawful society may face a fine of up to $10,000, imprisonment of up to three years or both.

The police advise those intending to form or operate a society in Singapore to ensure that the society is in full compliance with the legal and regulatory requirements.

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