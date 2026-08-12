The authorities also announced that a programme for individuals to voluntarily seek help to quit etomidate abuse – called QuitVape – will cease on Sept 1.

245 students referred to HSA for vaping by schools, tertiary institutions from April 1 to June 30

Daniel Lai

The Straits Times

Aug 11, 2026

From April 1 to June 30, 245 students were referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) by schools and institutes of higher learning for vaping.

In the same three-month period, over 480 young people received smoking and vaping cessation counselling, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) and HSA in a joint statement on Aug 11.

They also announced that a programme for individuals to voluntarily seek help to quit etomidate abuse – QuitVape – will cease on Sept 1 as take-up has moderated.

In a review of the vape situation for the second quarter of 2026, the authorities said 2,428 people were caught for possession and use of vaporisers from April 1 to June 30.

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Of these, 1,971 people, or 81 per cent, were regular vaporiser offenders, while the remaining 457 people were etomidate vaporiser offenders.

The number of vape cases caught each month during the second quarter was 809 on average. This is about 30 per cent lower than the 1,219 cases caught each month between June and August 2025, said the two authorities, noting that stricter measures kicked in on Sept 1, 2025.

More than 3,900 vaporisers and related components were seized from Singapore’s checkpoints in the second quarter.

In the same time period, nine people were charged over the import or supply of etomidate vaporiser pods, and 14 were convicted of selling etomidate vaporiser pods.

Importers, suppliers of etomidate vaporisers

Of the nine people charged over the import and supply of etomidate vaporisers, six were allegedly part of a transnational syndicate. More than $880,000 worth of etomidate vaporiser pods were seized from the six accused.

Among the 14 people convicted included a man who was sentenced to 16 months and five weeks’ jail, after he was found with 802 vaporiser pods containing etomidate that were meant for sale.

Enforcement at checkpoints, on public transport

In the second quarter of 2026, enforcement at Singapore’s air, land and sea checkpoints by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, alongside joint operations with HSA, led to the detection of 19 people importing regular vaporisers.

Of the 19 people, one has been prosecuted, and eight others are under investigation. The rest were fined or given stern warnings.

In addition, 49 people were referred to HSA for vaping-related offences on public transport in the second quarter of 2026.

Online content

From April 1 to June 30, more than 600 online listings of vaporisers and related components were removed from e-commerce and social media platforms, said MOH and HSA.

The two authorities added that they did not catch anyone posting vaping-related photos and videos of themselves on social media in this period.

Rehabilitation

A total of 264 offenders were placed on rehabilitation programmes from April 1 to June 30.

Since enforcement action was ramped up in September 2025, a total of 787 people have been placed on such programmes, said MOH and HSA. Of these, 245 offenders have successfully completed their rehabilitation.

One of them includes a 15-year-old boy who was caught vaping for the second time in February 2026. He completed his three-month rehabilitation programme in May 2026.

“His father has observed positive improvements in his son’s behaviour – the boy has stopped vaping, has been returning home on time, and has resumed his hobby of cycling,” said MOH and HSA.

From Sept 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, a total of 288 people have defaulted on their rehabilitation programmes.

Of these 288 people, 41 have been charged and are serving their sentences. Another 152 people are undergoing court proceedings, and investigations are ongoing for the remaining 95 people.

In addition, 18 people were admitted to the drug rehabilitation centre for repeat etomidate offences in the second quarter of 2026.

In total, 26 people have been admitted into the centre since Sept 1, 2025, said MOH and HSA.

Of the 26 people, 15 have been released from the centre and are currently monitored on supervision orders.

Cessation of QuitVape programme

With the cessation of QuitVape from Sept 1, those who wish to seek help for etomidate abuse can still approach the Institute of Mental Health, said MOH and HSA.

Relevant services will be provided on a chargeable basis, they added.

Individuals already on QuitVape before Sept 1 will continue to get support to complete their programme.

Since the launch of the programme in September 2025, awareness of the harms of etomidate abuse has increased and the take-up rate for QuitVape has moderated, said MOH and HSA.

Between Sept 1, 2025, and June 30, 2026, 188 people, aged between 15 and 44, enrolled in QuitVape of their own accord, the two authorities added.

QuitVape allows abusers to get help kicking the habit without any penalties or a record of an offence. It is free for Singaporeans and permanent residents.

For vaping that does not involve etomidate, HPB continues to offer the I Quit programme.

In their Aug 11 statement, MOH and HSA said that those who seek help voluntarily will not be penalised or have an offence record for coming forward.

Anyone caught abusing etomidate and regular vaporisers will still be subject to penalties accordingly, they added.

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