23-year-old worker dies after scaffolding collapses on lorry at Jurong Port construction site

A 23-year-old worker was found trapped in the driver’s seat of a lorry after scaffolding collapsed on the vehicle at a construction site in Jurong Port Road on Aug 3.

Ann Neo

The Straits Times

Aug 3, 2026

A 23-year-old worker died after scaffolding collapsed onto a lorry he was in at a construction site in Jurong Port Road on the morning of Aug 3.

In a media reply, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the work-related incident at 30 Jurong Port Road at about 9.50am.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said the man was struck by a formwork structure that fell from the fifth storey of a building under construction while it was being repositioned.

Upon SCDF’s arrival, he was found trapped in the driver’s seat of the lorry on which the scaffolding had collapsed. Officers from SCDF’s Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team worked with employees at the site to remove the scaffolding from the vehicle, and released him using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police said investigations are ongoing, but they do not suspect foul play based on preliminary findings.

MOM said the occupier of the site, HPC Builders, has been instructed to stop all formwork activities at the site.

“As a general safety measure, any risks of formwork structures toppling must be identified and addressed, including ensuring that it is erected and repositioned in accordance with the approved design, and only equipment approved can be used for the formwork system,” MOM added.

Jurong Port, in response to queries, said the construction site was for its upcoming integrated construction and prefabrication hub, which is slated for completion in 2027. It added that it was working with contractors to provide support and assistance to the family of the victim.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident and extend our condolences to the family of the deceased worker.

“Jurong Port takes a serious view of all safety incidents and there are established safety procedures at our worksites.”

The port operator added that it is cooperating with the authorities to find out how the incident occurred.

MOM announced on June 26 a number of workplace safety measures, such as a two-week voluntary safety timeout, following the deaths of seven workers in five workplace accidents in four weeks.

The deaths were among 21 workplace fatalities in 2026 then, an increase from the 18 workplace deaths recorded over the same period in 2025.

“The close succession of incidents is cause for concern and highlights the need for continued vigilance and adherence to workplace safety requirements,” MOM said.

“Employers are responsible for ensuring that adequate risk controls, safe work procedures and supervision arrangements are in place.”

The Straits Times has contacted HPC Builders and Keehans, the employer, for more information.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.