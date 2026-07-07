22 years’ jail for man who raped girl, 13, burned her with cigarette and treated her as ‘ashtray’

Selina Lum

The Straits Times

July 6, 2026

A 27-year-old man who made a 13-year-old girl take part in violent sex fetishes and encouraged her to prostitute herself was on July 6 sentenced to 22 years’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane.

Among other things, Foong Yong burned the girl’s buttocks with a cigarette during sex, telling the victim that he would treat her as his ashtray.

He pleaded guilty to six charges of statutory rape. Another 14 charges for various sexual offences were considered during sentencing.

Between May 2023 and July 2023, Foong engaged in multiple penetrative sex acts with the victim on seven occasions, prosecutors told the High Court.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

He also exploited her naivety by suggesting that she have paid sex with other men so that she could lend him money.

Foong befriended the victim on an online video conferencing platform in the early hours of May 19, 2023. They agreed to meet for sex at his home later that morning.

In his bedroom, he handcuffed her and used a sex toy on her. He then repeatedly slapped the girl before raping her.

The next day, Foong met the girl near Boon Keng MRT station and passed her a bag containing some cosplay clothes and a sex toy.

He told the victim to change into the clothes and to use the sex toy. She went to a nearby toilet and did as he instructed.

With the sex toy still inside her body, they took the train from Boon Keng to Punggol. During the journey, Foong used a phone application to control the device.

Just as they were about to reach his home, Foong’s mother phoned him to say she would be home soon. He then took the girl to a staircase landing at a nearby block, where he raped her.

During the sex acts, Foong began to smoke, and burned the victim’s buttocks with his lit cigarette, leaving burn marks.

He also choked the victim, causing her to become light-headed. He later took her to his home, where they engaged in further sex acts.

After sex, Foong asked her to lend him around $200 to $300, and suggested that she have sex with other men in exchange for money.

To convince the victim, he said that she “would be losing out” if she did not because other people charged men for sexual services. He also suggested that she could charge more for customers who refused to use a condom.

After the girl agreed to help Foong by providing sexual services, he gave her a list that detailed how much she should charge for sexual acts.

Foong then publicised the victim’s Telegram username and her offer of sexual services on two online platforms.

Some time before June 5, 2023, he stopped publicising the victim’s details as he became lazy, and the girl wanted to take a break from providing sexual services.

Foong received about $3,000 from her earnings, either in cash or through Paylah from various strangers.

He also continued to meet the girl for sex.

Between June 1 and June 5, 2023, he threatened to leak her naked pictures and videos online if she did not give him $5,000.

On June 5, the victim met a man in Bedok, but he did not pay her after they had sex.

When she texted Foong to apologise, he told her to “chill”. They met for sex at his home, but she left after he slapped her.

In the early morning of July 9, Foong came across videos of the victim while scrolling a channel on Telegram focused on sexual content, and forwarded them to her.

He told her to go to his place, and they had sex at a staircase landing of the block.

Later that day, the victim texted Foong, saying she was afraid of becoming pregnant.

The next morning, the victim told her mother that she had been raped. On the same day, the woman lodged a police report and Foong was arrested.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Nicholas Wuan and Mavis Ng sought a sentence of 22 to 26 years’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane.

The prosecutors said in sentencing submissions that Foong was a sexual predator who used an underage victim to satisfy his violent and lustful fetishes over a period of two months and exploited her naivety for his financial benefit.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics Rape

underage

court

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.