22-year-old male student arrested for voyeurism at NTU

A Redditor reported seeing five security personnel patting a man down.

Ann Chen

The Straits Times

Sept 20, 2026

A 22-year-old male student was arrested at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) for voyeurism on the evening of Sept 19.

In a response to media queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at 66 Nanyang Crescent at about 7.30pm.

The police said a 22-year-old man was arrested for voyeurism, and police investigations are ongoing.

According to NTU’s website, the university’s Banyan Hall is located at the address.

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A user on Reddit forum r/NTU reported seeing five security personnel patting a man down at around 8.30pm at “NH gym”, which is believed to refer to the university’s largest gym on campus, North Hill gym.

The gym, which can be accessed by NTU students and staff, is located in Binjai Hall. Both Binjai Hall and Banyan Hall are part of the university’s North Hill Halls.

Another Reddit user said that the security personnel had been at the gym since around 7.30pm that day. The user had first seen two security officers, before they were joined by two police officers later.

In a media reply on Sept 20, an NTU spokesperson said its campus security responded to a call for assistance at a campus gym on the evening on Sept 19. They subsequently called the police, who then arrested the male student.

“NTU well-being staff are in touch with affected parties to provide support and assistance. Police investigations are ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

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