One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other died in the hospital.

2 workers die after falling into sea at Tuas Port

Clay Lim

The Straits Times

Sept 23, 2026

Two workers have died after falling into the sea while moving cargo at Tuas Port on the morning of Sept 22.

In a media reply on Sept 23, a spokesperson for PSA Singapore, which operates the port, said the incident happened at about 8.40am, when the workers were performing stevedoring work.

This refers to the process of loading, unloading, stacking and securing cargo on ships at port terminals.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it received a call for assistance at 71 Tuas South Boulevard at about 9.10am on that day.

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SCDF took one person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and pronounced another person dead at the scene.

The PSA spokesperson said that the person taken to hospital subsequently died.

“PSA is working closely with the relevant authorities, and investigations into the incident are ongoing. We are providing support to the families of the workers during this difficult time,” said the spokesperson.

The Straits Times has contacted the police and the Ministry of Manpower for more information.

This incident follows several workplace deaths here.

On Sept 11, a 35-year-old worker died after he was struck by a hose connected to a compressed air pump at a construction site in Jurong Port Road.

On Aug 23, a 23-year-old worker died after scaffolding collapsed onto a lorry he was in at a construction site, also in Jurong Port Road.

There were 21 workplace deaths in the first half of 2026, partly due to an increase in the number of platform workers who lost their lives on the road, compared with 18 deaths in the same period in 2025.

Vehicular incidents claimed nine lives and were the leading cause of the 21 recorded deaths.

Other top causes included drowning or suffocation, which caused five deaths, including those of three crew members in a supply boat collision with a landing craft off Pasir Panjang Terminal in June.

The transport and storage industry had the highest number of deaths, with five lives lost.

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