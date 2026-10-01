Two workers came to blows as their quarrel escalated, while the man in the conical hat tried to intervene.

2 workers come to blows in HDB carpark as others try to break up fight: ‘Respect him’

Two workers were seen arguing and swinging at each other in an HDB carpark in a viral video, while two other men tried to calm them down.

The nearly three-minute reel, shared on Instagram page @sgfollowsall on Sept 30, shows the pair behind a commercial van parked in an open-air carpark.

At the start of the video, one of the workers appears to be loading goods from a trolley into the rear of the van.

The two men, who were wearing the same company t-shirt, then begin shouting and pointing at each other as another man stands between them and tries to defuse the situation. A fourth man, who is on a bicycle and wearing a traditional conical hat, also intervenes.

Most of the conversation is indistinct, though the mediators can be heard telling the pair to keep quiet and respect each other.

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One worker resumes loading the goods while the other steps aside briefly. When he returns, the argument starts up again, and he throws the trolley into the van.

The man between them, possibly a colleague or supervisor, again tries to calm them down while closing the rear door.

As he does so, one of the workers charges at the other, who retreats.

The pair swing their arms at each other, though there appears to be little contact. The retreating worker loses his footing and staggers backwards before running off as the other chases him.

PHOTOS: SGFOLLOWSALL/INSTAGRAM

The man on the bicycle rides after them and tries to intervene.

The fleeing worker eventually circles back to the van, where the argument continues before one of the men gets into the passenger side and the video ends.

The footage appears to have been recorded by someone in a nearby building, with laughter heard in the background during the altercation.

The van bears the Fitterlab logo, which may indicate it belongs to Fitterlab Engineering, a Sims Close-based company specialising in fire safety.

The post does not say where or when the video was recorded, or what sparked the argument.

The reel has so far garnered more than 92,700 views, 1,700 likes and 130 comments.

Netizens praise men who stepped in

Several netizens praised the two men who tried to stop the fight.

“Same company, sia. Respect to those two heroes who jumped in,” said one.

Another noted: “I think the guy holding the van door is also a supervisor (of the) same company.”

Some well-meaning netizens urged the workers not to jeopardise their rice bowl.

“Don’t fight? Why fight? You all come here to work and earn money. You fight, police kick you back na,” said one Instagram user.

Another wrote: “Don’t la, wait later boss fire you both. Both working here already very hard, don’t make it harder lor.”

The conical hat worn by one of the mediators also provided some mirth for several netizens, drawing light-hearted comparisons to characters such as Raiden from Mortal Kombat.

“Luckily Raiden never use his lightning on both guys,” one commenter joked.

“Is that the Shaolin Master on the bicycle?” asked another.

“Might be Kung Fu Panda,” a third said.

Stomp has reached out to Fitterlab Engineering for more information and comment.

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