He was approached by two women at a restaurant who asked him to foot their bill.

2 women ask M’sian man at Bali restaurant to pay for their meal, saying ‘M’sia is China’

A Malaysian man visiting Bali, Indonesia, was approached by two women at a restaurant who asked him to foot their bill, claiming that “Malaysia is China”.

In an Instagram reel posted on Nov 14, user @hawwerdloh_ug996 captured the encounter, including his interaction with the two women.

Women claimed they did not have enough money

While filming a video, hawwerdloh_ug996, surnamed Loh, was approached by two women who asked him in Mandarin if he was from China. In the clip, he tells them he is Malaysian.

The women claim they only have six banknotes with them and are short of two more to cover the bill.

Loh then says he uses his card to pay for his own meal, prompting one of the women to ask him to pay for theirs as well.

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The Malaysian refuses, explaining that he and his friends will also be short of money if he does so, as they are returning to Malaysia soon.

When he asks if the women have anything else with them, they say they do not have enough cash.

He then questions whether they have brought their bank cards, to which they reply that they have not because they had gone diving.

“Otherwise, we wouldn’t have asked you for your help, brother,” one of the women remarks.

‘We are one family’

“Please, we are one family,” the women declare.

Loh disagrees, pointing out that he is Malaysian and they are not family.

“Malaysia is China,” one of the women replies, prompting him to push back once more.

“Malaysia is China,” one of the women replies. PHOTO: HAWWERDLOH_UG996/INSTAGRAM

He suggests that the women approach someone else for help, but they reply that only Loh and his group speak Mandarin.

“Who should we contact?” they ask. He points out that there should be plenty of other Mandarin speakers outside the restaurant as well.

The two women eventually leave after failing to get him to pay for their meal.

Speaking to Stomp, Loh shared that the incident took place on Nov 6.

He was filming videos on other topics when he happened to capture the encounter.

He added that the women had asked other diners in the restaurant before coming to him.

Women had money but refused to pay: Waiter

Later in the video, a waiter approaches Loh’s table and asks if he attempted to pay for the women’s meal. Loh says he did not.

The waiter proceeds to show him the bill and the cash the women handed over, suggesting that they had money but were unwilling to settle the full amount.

“They got money but they don’t want to pay. They want discount and cannot pay. After that, they say food no good, but (they) finished already,” the waiter exclaims.

“They got money but they don’t want to pay. They want discount and cannot pay,” the waiter says. PHOTO: HAWWERDLOH_UG996/INSTAGRAM

After urging the women to settle the bill, the waiter claims they eventually paid, but allegedly not the full amount.

Loh ends the video by questioning whether people would believe such a claim when someone says they have neither cash nor bank cards with them.

“So many scams,” he says, reminding others to stay vigilant.

Netizens amused

The video has amassed more than one million views and 3,000 comments at the time of writing.

Many netizens were amused by the women’s remark that “Malaysia is China”.

“Malaysia is not China, thank you,” a user commented.

One netizen stated that the women were very thick-skinned.

Another netizen praised Loh for his “good temper” , noting that he was still able to laugh about the incident.

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