The vehicles used by the 15-year-old and 16-year-old boys were both unregistered.

2 teens to be charged over separate cases of roadblock evasion, seriously injuring officers on duty

Calista Wong

The Straits Times

June 23, 2026

A 16-year-old boy allegedly approached a roadblock on an unregistered vehicle at high speed and collided with a Traffic Police (TP) officer and a Land Transport Authority (LTA) officer who were stationed there.

The officers sustained serious injuries, including one to the brain, and severe bleeding in the head.

The teen is expected to be charged in court on June 24 over the incident, which happened on March 21, 2025.

A 15-year-old boy is also set to be charged on June 24, over alleged offences in a separate case at the same roadblock, the police said in a statement on June 23, 2026.

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The roadblock was a joint effort between TP and LTA officers. It was conducted in Commonwealth Avenue West towards Commonwealth Avenue on March 21, 2025, at about 11.25pm .

As a result of the 16-year-old’s alleged actions, the TP officer, a 28-year-old man, sustained injuries including a head haematoma ( blood pooling) , abrasions and hip pain .

The LTA officer, a 44-year-old man, sustained severe injuries including brain injury, knee fracture, muscle tear and a sprained ligament.

Both officers and the teenager were taken conscious to hospital.

In the second case, the 15-year-old and his male pillion rider were detained after the unregistered personal mobility device (PMD) they were allegedly riding mounted the pavement at the same roadblock.

They were caught after they abandoned the PMD and attempted to flee on foot.

The 16-year-old will be charged with the offences of evading a police roadblock, reckless driving causing grievous hurt, reckless driving causing hurt, underage driving, using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage, and using an unregistered vehicle.

The 15-year-old will be charged with the offences of evading a police roadblock, riding a PMD on a public road, riding a PMD on a footpath, and riding an unregistered registrable PMD on a footpath.

The offence of dangerous driving causing grievous hurt carries a jail term of between one and five years, and disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

The other offences are punishable by a fine or a jail term, or both.

Roadblocks are conducted to deter and detect crimes, the police said, adding that the public is advised to cooperate when approached at roadblocks.

“The police take a tough stance against anyone who evades roadblocks and endangers the safety of officers and members of the public, and will not hesitate to take action against such offenders,” they said.

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