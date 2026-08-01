2 Massive Attack members given warnings, banned from re-entering S’pore over Palestinian flag display

IMDA will also not grant any future application for performances by the music collective in Singapore.

The Straits Times

July 31, 2026

Two members of British trip hop band Massive Attack have been issued warnings by the police and banned from re-entering Singapore, after they displayed a Palestinian flag at their concert on July 29.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) will also not grant any future application for performances by the music collective in Singapore in view of the entry ban, according to a joint statement by the police and IMDA late on July 31.

A video from the July 29 concert at The Star Theatre posted on social media platform Reddit shows two members holding a Palestinian flag on stage as the audience cheers. That concert was the only one scheduled in Singapore on the band’s current international tour.

Massive Attack were formed in 1988 in Bristol, England, by Robert “3D” Del Naja, Grant “Daddy G” Marshall, Adrian “Tricky” Thaws and Andrew “Mushroom” Vowles. As at 2025, the group consist of singer-songwriter Del Naja, 61, and DJ Marshall, 66.

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Singapore does not allow the public display of foreign national emblems without a permit or exemption. Offenders may be fined up to $500, face up to six months’ jail, or both.

Following the display, the two band members were investigated by the police “for their actions of support for a political cause and unfurling of a foreign flag” at the concert.

“Upon completion of investigations and after careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, the police, in consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, administered stern warnings to both men for the offences of Section 3 of the Foreign National Emblems (Control of Display) Act and Section 16 of the Public Order Act,” said the police and IMDA in the joint statement, adding that both men will be banned from re-entering Singapore.

The IMDA is also probing the possible breach of “a number of licence conditions”, including one prohibiting the display of flags in support of any causes.

“Notwithstanding the event organiser’s prior acknowledgement of the licence conditions, during the performance, two band members held a foreign flag on stage, and one of them also shouted ‘Free Palestine’,” said the joint statement.

It added that the IMDA will “take necessary action” after investigations are completed.

Earlier, concert promoter Lushington said it would “fully cooperate with the relevant authorities as required”.

The joint statement by the police and IMDA said: “The police take a serious view of acts which could potentially harm the racial and religious harmony in Singapore and urge the public, including foreigners, to refrain from importing foreign politics as this can undermine our social cohesion and the rule of law.

“The peace and harmony between different races and religions in Singapore should not be taken for granted, and we must not let external events affect our society.”

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