195 arrested for vice-related activities in islandwide raids

Mobile phones, computers, vice-related paraphernalia and cash worth over $150,000 were seized during the raids.

Rebekah Chia

The Straits Times

Nov 8, 2026

A total of 195 people have been arrested for their involvement in vice-related activities in an islandwide operation between Sept 14 and Oct 30 .

In a media statement on Nov 8 , the police said the eight men and 187 wome n, aged 18 to 63 , were arrested for various offences under the Women’s Charter 1961 , Employment of Foreign Manpower Act 1990 , Gambling Control Act 2022 and Penal Code 1871 .

They added that 16 of those arrested were vice abettors.

Mobile phones, computers, vice-related paraphernalia and cash worth over $150,000 were seized during the raids, while bank accounts containing more than $600,000 were frozen, the police said.

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Among those arrested was a 41-year-old Singaporean man who was charged in court on Oct 23 for his involvement in facilitating vice activities.

Investigations into the others are ongoing, the police added.

Those who use remote communication services with a Singapore link to offer sexual services in Singapore by a woman or girl in exchange for payment will face imprisonment of up to five years , a fine of up to $100,000 , or both.

Anyone who procures any woman for prostitution; knowingly lives on the earnings of the prostitution of another person; or knowingly solicits, receives or agrees to receive a reward for providing any service that aids the prostitution of another person will face imprisonment for up to seven years and a fine of up to $100,000 .

Repeat offenders of either crime will face imprisonment for seven to 10 years, a fine of up to $150,000, or both.

CID director Julius Lim said: “Vice syndicates are not simply a vice problem. Their activities are often linked to other forms of criminality and pose broader threats to public safety and security.

“As these syndicates increasingly exploit technology and operate across borders, our enforcement efforts must keep pace, both at home and in coordination with foreign partners. We will continue to disrupt these syndicates and bring those responsible to justice.”

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