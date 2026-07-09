18 Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights between Singapore and Tokyo, Sapporo, Seoul, and Taipei have been affected.

18 SIA, Scoot flights to and from S’pore affected as Typhoon Bavi approaches Taiwan and China

Laura Chia

The Straits Times

July 9, 2026

At least 18 Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights between Singapore and Tokyo, Sapporo, Seoul, and Taipei have been affected as Typhoon Bavi approaches east Asia.

National carrier SIA announced on its website on July 9 that four flights between Singapore and Taipei on July 11 have been cancelled, while two on July 10 have been rescheduled to a different time.

The cancelled flights on July 11 are SQ876 and SQ878 from Singapore to Taipei, and SQ877 and SQ879 departing Taipei for Singapore.

On July 10, SQ878 from Singapore to Taipei will leave 45 minutes earlier at 11am, while SQ879 will depart Taipei for Singapore 15 minutes earlier at 5.30pm.

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SIA’s low-cost subsidiary Scoot said on July 8 that 12 flights operating between Singapore and Tokyo, Sapporo and Seoul have been cancelled. The flights to and from Seoul and Tokyo (Narita) each have a stop in Taipei.

Both airlines said affected customers will be informed about the changes and will be offered options to change their bookings or request a full refund.

Customers who made bookings through travel agents or partner airlines are advised to contact their travel agent or purchasing airline directly for assistance.

SIA said: “As the situation remains fluid, other SIA flights may be affected. Customers may visit our flight status page for the latest information on their flights.”

Scoot said: “The safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority. We will continue to monitor the situation with Typhoon Bavi and adjust our flight schedules as necessary.”

Bavi, currently about 1,000km at its widest point or roughly the width of France, is forecast to skirt northern Taiwan before making landfall in China’s eastern Fujian province on the evening of July 11, according to China’s National Meteorological Centre.

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