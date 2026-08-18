The teenager was arrested for committing public nuisance.

17-year-old arrested after claiming companions at Woodlands Checkpoint had a bomb and vaporiser

Rhea Yasmine

The Straits Times

August 18, 2026

Police arrested a teenager who falsely claimed that his travel companions were carrying a bomb and a vaporiser at Woodlands Checkpoint on Aug 14.

The 17-year-old Singaporean had just cleared immigration at the Arrival Bus Hall when he allegedly pointed to his two companions and said they had the items, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Aug 18.

An ICA officer who had been conducting profiling duties nearby heard the comments and immediately stopped all three travellers.

The officer then referred them for further checks, which found that they did not have the alleged items.

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ICA said it referred the teenager to the police at around 10.45pm, and he was later arrested for committing public nuisance.

Police investigations are ongoing.

ICA said security at Singapore’s checkpoints is a top priority, and all reports made regarding security threats or contraband are taken very seriously.

“We will not hesitate to take action against those who make false or misleading claims, causing unnecessary alarm to the public,” it said.

It also reminded travellers to observe the rules, conduct themselves in an orderly manner and comply with officers’ instructions when using the checkpoints.

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