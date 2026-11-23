The police said they have zero tolerance for violence against police officers and other public servants carrying out their duties.

16-year-old to be charged after allegedly punching a policeman in Bedok

Lim Ruey Yan

The Straits Times

Nov 22, 2026

A 16-year-old teenager will be charged in court on Nov 23 for allegedly pushing and punching a police officer on Nov 21.

The police said in a statement on Nov 22 that they were alerted to a case of a teenager causing a nuisance near Block 611 Bedok Reservoir Road at about 11.50pm on Nov 21.

Police officers who arrived at the scene stopped and spoke to the teenager, who attempted to leave during the interview.

When an officer stopped him, the teenager allegedly pushed the officer and threw punches at his face. The teenager was subsequently arrested.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

The officer had a swelling on his right cheek and was given two days of medical leave.

The teenager will be charged on Nov 23 with voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.

If convicted, he can be jailed up to seven years and fined or caned.

The police said they have zero tolerance for violence against police officers and other public servants carrying out their duties.

“The police will not hesitate to take firm action against those who endanger the safety of our officers,” they added.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.