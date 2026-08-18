The fake threat on Aug 13 led to the evacuation of students and staff members.

15-year-old arrested in relation to bomb hoax at Xinmin Secondary School

Rhea Yasmine

The Straits Times

Aug 18, 2026

A 15-year-old teenager has been arrested in relation to the fake bomb threat last week at Xinmin Secondary School in Hougang.

A bomb threat was made at the secondary school on the morning of Aug 13, and led to the evacuation of students and staff members.

The police and school personnel conducted a thorough check of the premises then and no suspicious items were found.

In response to queries from The Straits Times on Aug 18, the police said a 15-year-old teenager has been arrested in relation to the case.

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Investigations into the case of communicating false information of a harmful thing are ongoing.

If convicted, the teen could face up to seven years’ jail, a fine of up to $50,000, or both.

The police said it takes all security threats seriously and will not hesitate to take action against those who intentionally communicate false information on bomb threats.

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