15 motorcyclists caught riding without licences, insurance in Admiralty Road West

About 280 motorcyclists were stopped for checks during a joint operation on June 29.

Lim Ruey Yan

The Straits Times

July 8, 2026

Fifteen motorcyclists were caught riding without a valid driving licence and without motor insurance coverage during an operation in Admiralty Road West on June 29.

Aged between 24 and 59, they were among about 280 motorcyclists stopped for checks during the joint operation conducted by the Traffic Police, the National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

NEA issued 20 summonses for offences involving excessive vehicular noise, while LTA detected 16 offences, including the display of improper licence plates, expired road tax and using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage, the police said in a statement on July 8.

LTA also impounded one foreign-registered motorcycle for entering Singapore without a valid vehicle entry permit.

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The police said that motorists who do not comply with Singapore’s traffic laws and vehicle regulations may face penalties. Foreign-registered vehicles may also be denied entry into Singapore.

Anyone found driving without a valid driving licence can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years or both. Repeat offenders may be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to six years or both. The vehicle may also be forfeited.

Offenders who use a motor vehicle without insurance coverage face a fine of up to $1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

Those who use a motor vehicle with excessive vehicular emission and excessive vehicular noise can be fined up to $2,000 for the first conviction. A subsequent conviction carries a fine of up to $5,000.

Motorists who display improper licence plates are liable to a fine of up to $1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both. Repeat offenders are liable to a fine of up to $2,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Those found using or keeping on any road any vehicle without a valid road tax may be fined up to $2,000 or an amount equal to three times the tax payable, if it has been proven that they had the intention of evading payment of any tax chargeable.

Failure to pay the vehicle entry permit carries a fine of up to $1,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both. Repeat offenders face a fine of up to $2,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

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