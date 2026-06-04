15 months’ jail and caning for man who molested teen on Singapore-bound Scoot flight

Claudia Tan

The Straits Times

June 3, 2026

While on a Scoot flight from Okinawa to Singapore, an Indonesian man molested a 17-year-old girl several times.

For his actions, Ariel Lhudfiyan Muarifin, 20, was sentenced to 15 months’ jail and three strokes of the cane on June 3, after he pleaded guilty to one charge of molestation.

The court heard that the man, who was employed as a construction worker in Okinawa, was on a flight to Singapore on April 15. He had intended to return to Indonesia via Singapore.

The victim, who lives in Thailand, was on the same flight as she was returning home via Singapore. She was seated next to Ariel on the aircraft.

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During the flight, the victim’s left arm and leg was in contact with Ariel’s body, which gave him the urge to touch her. While she was asleep, Ariel touched her thigh, abdomen and hip. He also touched her breast.

The teen tried to move away from him, but Ariel continued to molest her, touching her on the back.

The girl, who had woken up, turned around to look at Ariel and continued to pretend to sleep.

Undeterred, Ariel persisted in molesting her.

“By then, the victim stated that she felt extremely scared, violated, uncomfortable, trapped and helpless,” said Deputy Public Prosecutor Gabriel Lee.

The girl later got up from her seat and told an air stewardess, who moved her to another seat.

Scoot made a police report, and Ariel was arrested on the same day.

DPP Lee sought a sentence of between 14 to 16 months and between three to five strokes of the cane for Ariel, citing that he had weaponised his proximity to the victim on the flight.

In mitigation, Ariel asked the judge for leniency through an interpreter.

For molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned or receive any combination of such punishments.

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